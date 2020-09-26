4 Eagle Fire 100% contained

A single engine air tanker makes a drop Friday over the Alkali Creek Fire north of Wolcott



The 4 Eagle Fire was called 100% contained on Saturday evening.

Crews were able to get the 113-acre fire mostly contained within 24 hours of it starting on Friday. The fire broke out on private land at 4 Eagle Ranch, burning one cabin on the property and quickly spread onto BLM land.

A quick and coordinated response helped crews get the fire under control, said Maribeth Pecotte, a public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management.

“When you got one cabin on fire on a property that has multiple cabins and buildings, there’s certainly a high probability that it can spread to some others, so lots of different resources responded very quickly,” Pecotte said. “They saw the need for the air support and they called it in and were able to get it.”

Two single engine air tankers and one large air tanker laid down retardant lines, while two helicopters (one type-1 and one type-3) dropped water to cool the heat, Pecotte said.

“They want to hit it hard with those air resources to prevent it from getting big, especially with COVID-19, the more fires, the longer they go on, the more exposure there is, and potential for spread,” Pecotte said.

Crews were able to slow the fire’s advance considerably on Friday, and fire activity calmed overnight with cooler temperatures and increased humidity.

Five engine crews worked the fire on Saturday monitoring for evidence of continued fire activity. They worked a grid along the entire fire perimeter, finding no residual heat or smoke, Pecotte said.

Heavier timber fire has hit the area in recent months with the Grizzly Creek Fire, but the 4 Eagle Fire was mostly grass and sage on the east side of U.S. Highway 131, north of Wolcott.

“It’s fine fuels that burn quickly but tend to go out pretty quickly,” Pecotte said.

Eagle County lifted the pre-evacuation notice for the area, which was put into place on Friday, and a Type 5 organization took over command of the contained blaze on Saturday.

No one was reported injured in the blaze; reported property destroyed included a cabin shed and two vehicles, a UTV and a van.

Responding agencies included Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Aspen Fire, East Grand Lake Fire, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue, Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Gypsum Fire Protection District, Rock Creek Fire, U.S. Forest Service – White River National Forest, BLM, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Colorado State Patrol and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.