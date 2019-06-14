4 full moon yoga classes this weekend to nourish your energetic body

Mountain Soul Yoga, which opened in 2016, will offer a full moon flow based on Ayurvedic wellness science.

Monday, June 17 marks this month’s full moon. Sure, there might be plenty of popular, Halloween-scare lore about werewolves, but the full moon has spiritual meaning as well. Full moons, the midway point between the 29-day lunar cycle, usually come with a potent, if intense energy, as the moon and sun – sometimes referred to as yin and yang – are in natural balance.

Since many forms of yoga are about establishing a spiritual and energetic connection, there’s no better way to celebrate the full moon than by getting your flow on. Here are three full moon yoga classes this weekend – and one bonus class for next month’s full moon – to harness the full moon’s potential.

Full Moon Restorative Yoga at Mountain Soul Yoga in Edwards

Yoga teacher and Mountain Soul co-owner Julia Clarke will lead a restorative yoga class based on the principles of Ayurveda, a health and wellness science born in India that’s about as old as yoga itself. According to Ayurveda, the full moon heightens the body’s ability to soak up nutrients and properties from food. The class will “create sacred space through supported reclining postures, plant seeds of intention using guided imagery, and activate those intentions through meditation and pranayama,” Mountain Soul Yoga described online. The class takes place on Monday, June 17, from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Advance sign-ups are encouraged, and regular rates apply. The studio’s drop-in rate is $20.

Lunar Flow at Anahata Yoga in Minturn

Chelsea Winters, who recently opened Anahata Yoga in Minturn, offers a Lunar flow meant for grounding and balancing.

Anahata Yoga, Minturn’s new yoga studio, offers lunar flows several times a week. To catch the benefits of this full moon, head to Anahata’s regularly-scheduled lunar flow on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Winters will teach the class, who’s been an active instructor in the Vail Valley for seven years. She just opened Anahata as a holistic mind and body wellness center with massage therapist Eileen Lindbulcher and physical therapist Carrie Eckenhoff. Anahata’s drop-in rate is $17 for anyone with an Eagle County ID, and $20 for anyone who lives outside the county.

Full Moon Ritual at Yoga off Broadway in Eagle

Yoga off Broadway’s version of full moon yoga incorporates singing bowls and chakra connectivity.

This practice, led by Traci Bratton, will incorporate chakra yoga and singing bowl sound bath techinques into a relaxing and healing practice good for yogis of all skill levels and body types. The singing bowl experience, which is the final phase of the class, is meant to help you tap into your own chakra vibrations. The class will incorporate physical poses, breathing techniques, and guided meditation visualizations. Head to Yoga off Broadway at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 for an hour and 45-minute class. The studio’s drop-in rate is $19.

On the horizon: Lumination event at the EagleVail Pavilion Beach

Kim Fuller is a certified yoga instructor as well as a contributor to the Vail Daily.

This special class, hosted by the Vail Relationship Institute and In Your Element, will combine the skills of yoga instructor (and Vail Daily contributor) Kim Fuller and Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Vail Relationship Institute owner Jessica Heaney. Fuller will lead a gentle yoga flow, which will be followed by a bonfire ceremony led by Heaney. The class, which takes place from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, only has 20 available spots to ensure that everyone gets the best experience possible. The event costs $30.