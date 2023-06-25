40 years ago: Vail Associates denies rumors of company considering sale to George Gillett

Model A Ford vehicles are parked outside Manor Vail in 1973 for the third bi-annual High Country Tour, sponsored by the Model A Ford Club of Colorado.

Vail Trail photo/Vail Daily archive

10 years ago

June 28, 2013

A 1964 Piper Commanche crash landed just short of the runway at the Eagle County Regional Airport, injuring two people but resulting in no deaths.

Airport operations were temporarily suspended while emergency personnel responded to the crash. Very little fuel spilled onto the ground and no fire ignited from the crash, the Vail Daily reported. Flights resumed less than two hours after the crash.

20 years ago

June 29, 2003

Newly enacted tiered rates for water service were being criticized as being less effective than general watering restrictions, the Vail Daily reported.

“Tiered rates were brought into tight focus after last summer’s unprecedented drought forced area water boards to consider water conservation measures as a means of forcing water conservation,” the Daily reported.

The Vail Daily reported that Steve Friedman, who represented Beaver Creek on the Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority’s board of directors, said the tiered rates were “a progressive water tax.”

“We’re moving beyond just management of a finite resource and saying we don’t like the way people behave and we’ll create a water policy to manage that behavior,” Friedman was quoted as saying.

30 years ago

June 25, 1993

An idea to study the technical feasibility of putting Interstate 70 under a lid through Vail received strong community support, the Vail Trail reported.

Jack Varga, a former Vail bus driver who came up with the idea as part of a thesis as a graduate student, was quoted as saying the interstate has become Vail’s lifeline, but also its nemesis.

“Nothing is really broke here now, but we have an opportunity to make it more functional,” Varga said.

Vail’s director of community planning said while the idea may seem far-fetched, the original plans for Vail were probably perceived as far-fetched, as well, the Trail reported.

“Dave Ruble of the Colorado Department of Transportation said recent federal legislation which encourages privatization and recognizes that ‘asphalt is not necessarily the answer’ helps the cause,” the Trail reported.

40 years ago

July 1, 1983

Vail Associates’ board chairman said there was no serious possibility the resort company would be sold following rumors of an inquiry to purchase the business, the Vail Trail reported.

“A knowledgeable source said the inquiry was made by George N. Gillett Jr., a communications company executive and former partner and business manager of the Miami Dolphins,” the Vail Trail reported. “Gillett, contacted at his office at WSMV-TV in Nashville, had no comment.”

The Trail reported that corporate officers said there were two or three groups that expressed an interest in the company, but called the talks casual, typical of the 30 or so similar proposals made over the years.

The company did not deny that Gillett approached Vail Associates, but said no offers were made and there were no serious negotiations underway.

50 years ago

June 27, 1973

The third bi-annual High Country Tour, sponsored by the Model A Ford Club of Colorado, rolled into Vail. Manor Vail was set up as tour headquarters.

Vail residents and visitors were invited to view the cars on parade and there was a race involving Model A-style cars.

An awards banquet was held and trophies were presented to the winners of the driving events and the owners of the cars judged Best of Tour, Best of Show and Most Popular Car.

60 years ago

June 27, 1963

The town of Eagle increased watering restrictions to keep water at a safe pressure level.

“Because of hot, dry weather, the water demand is heavy and residents are using sprinkling facilities more than usual and to the extent that even the new tank put into use cannot be kept full to capacity,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “For example, this morning it was at the 12 foot level — by mldafternoon it was near empty.”

No watering was allowed after 9 p.m., anywhere in town, any day of the week.

“By cutting down water use after 9 in the evening, it is hoped by the water committee that the tank will fill during the night enough to maintain pressure through daytime —if only those who are supposed to use water, do so.”