421 high schoolers run around a field after dark at Nike event

Ginger Reilly runs across the LaVern Gibson course during Saturday's Nike XC Town Twilight in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

Distance runners don’t usually get to “play under the lights.” Maybe the Eagle Valley cross-country team should do it more often.

All seven varsity boys posted career-bests as the Devils’ scoring five averaged 15:58 for 5-kilometers at the Nike XC Town Twilight Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Saturday. Cooper Filmore led the Devils, finishing 27th out of 421 athletes. The senior covered the iconic LaVern Gibson Championship course in 15 minutes, 30.6 seconds, the second-fastest time in school history behind Jake Drever’s 15:19.4, run last October at the Lincoln Park course in Grand Junction. Tyler (15:44.6) and Dylan Blair (15:53.9) also snuck under 16 minutes for the Devils, who finished 11th out of 44 teams in the Race of Champions division — the most competitive field at the night-time event.

“Thirteen months ago, we never had a kid break 16,” Eagle Valley coach Melinda Brandt stated. “They went out, they held. They were just so hungry to stay right around that 5-minute pace.”

The event drew some of the top teams in the country, including nationally-ranked No. 23 Jesuit (Louisiana) and No. 24 Carmel High School (Indiana), the latter of which won the boys competition. Missouri 5A state champions Liberty North (17th place) and Illinois 3A state champion Plainfield South (second place) also joined in the star-studded midwest field. Eagle Valley’s enrollment of 1,050 was dwarfed by every top-10-finishing squad; Carmel, for example, has over 5,400 students.

“It was fun to see how they stacked up,” Brand said of her team. The boys lined up on the football-field-sized starting line at 9:30 p.m., 31 hours after loading the team bus at Wendy’s in Gypsum for Friday’s early-morning drive to Denver International Airport. Spotlights were set up every 200-meters or so around the 250-acre complex, which is dedicated solely for cross-country meet s and has hosted multiple NCAA championships. Still, Brandt said the stampede of prep runners “were really running through the dark.”

“The race was gnarly,” she said. Filmore blazed to a 4:47 opening mile. He went through 2k at 6:01 — in the four seconds that followed, 61 athletes also did.

“It was so packed. It took until the second mile until I saw all my guys,” Brandt said.

Dylan Blair won the Husky Invitational at Maloit Park to start the year and was the team’s No. 1 guy at their home invitational two weeks later, but Filmore has been the team’s top runner twice, too. Tyler Blair, who was injured early in the season, emerged Saturday to establish a tenacious trio.

“They all just race so hard every time. I think they all are kind of jockeying, but really they fight so much for each other,” Brandt said. “They have such great team chemistry — all the varsity guys — they just want to work hard for each other. They don’t get hung up on their ego.”

Filmore, the Blair twins, Armando Fuentes (16:13.3) and Jackson Filmore (16:30.4) posted the second, third, fourth, seventh and 12th-best times in program history, respectively. Sophomore Eric Asselin (17:22.8) and freshman Logan Drever (17:49.4) both posted nearly 60-second personal bests, dipping under the 18-minute threshold for the first time.

“To think the boys are running that strong is really mind-blowing,” Brandt said. “For them, it’s not about the individual, it’s really about how our team does. That kind of care for their teammates is really what makes their chemistry special.”

The Eagle Valley boys placed 11th at the Nike XC Town Twilight meet in Terre Haute, Indiana on Saturday. Three runners dipped under 16 minutes in the 5k race. Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

Ellie Shroll (21:04.6) led the ladies in the open girls race, placing 40th out of a whopping 642 athletes. The field was split into two races, with results combined afterwards.

“That’s pretty phenomenal in a 12-state competition,” Brandt said of her top runner’s performance.

Ginger Reilly (21:20.5) placed 57th and Lucita Stowell (22:29.4) was 152nd as Eagle Valley placed 21st out of 54 squads.

“She did not back down at all. She just ran really hard and fought through those crowds,” Brandt said of Stowell, a freshman. Olivia Ingoldsby (22:45.9) and Hailey Ehman (24:23.3) rounded out the scoring for the Devils.

The Eagle Valley girls competed against 54 other teams in the girls open race, which contained over 600 runners. Ellie Shroll paced the Devils with a 40th-place finish. Melinda Brandt/Courtesy photo

“I was really pleased with the girls’ placing, competing against schools that are a variety of sizes from a variety of locations. I think they learned a lot from the big-race scene and just seeing what cross-country is all about in a different region of the country,” Brandt said.

“I feel like the girls have had two good weeks of team racing. Definitely hope to see them pull the scoring five together even more this week and see what they can do.”

Eagle Valley will race their final regular-season meet Thursday at the Lincoln Park Classic. The Devils return to the Grand Junction course on Oct. 19 for the 4A Region 1 championship.

“The whole team is really looking forward to this meet,” Brandt said. “They run fast, it’s flat. They get to take everything they learned from the season and throw it down.”