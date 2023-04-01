5.5-hour Vail Pass closure not accident related, one of several interstate closures occuring Friday and Saturday

Cars can be seen backed up on eastbound Interstate 70 on Friday during one of several closures which occurred on Friday and Saturday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

An extended closure of Vail Pass which occurred on Friday evening and continued until the early morning hours on Saturday was not accident related, according to Colorado State Patrol.

State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said the Colorado Department of Transportation called for the closure at 6:04 p.m. at mile marker 180 in East Vail.

“It was just the amount of snow they were getting up there, they wanted to close it down for safety,” Moltrer said. “When it’s a bad snowstorm and they’re not able to get the roads cleaned off, to keep motorists as safe as possible they’ll close the road.”

The closure began in East Vail but was quickly moved to exit 176 in Main Vail, Moltrer said. Cars were parked along the South Frontage Road for hours, waiting for the road to reopen.

It was one of a pair of closures of Eastbound I-70 to occur in Vail on Friday; earlier in the day a spun-out tractor-trailer on mile marker 182 snarled traffic at about 8:20 a.m., and a closure of the interstate followed at about 9 a.m.

That closure only lasted about an hour, though, Moltrer said. Colorado State Patrol received several calls to assist local first responders during the day on Friday. And more continued to come in throughout the storm, which didn’t clear out until Saturday morning. Another Vail Pass closure occurred on Saturday morning, this one in the westbound lanes, for multiple vehicles which spun out in the area around mile marker 182.

Moltrer said the interstate closed at mile marker 190 at 7:46 a.m. as a result of that incident. A notification from Eagle County alerts indicated the road was reopened by 9:09 a.m.