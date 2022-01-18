5 questions for Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey’s Vonn’s memoir, “Rise” reveals never-before-told stories of her life in the fast lane, her struggle with depression, and the bold decisions that helped her break down barriers on and off the slopes.

Q: Why did you decide to write the book? What was the catalyst for “Rise?”

A: It was the right time in my life to write a memoir. Having just retired from skiing, I could reflect back on things that I have overcome and also what I’ve achieved. When you are in your career, you aren‘t really able to appreciate things because there is always another race you have to prepare for. Writing my book gave me a chance to really reflect and process what I’ve done while also moving on from the sport.

Q: You started penning your book over a year and a half of time, but then you didn’t like it and started over. What did you change from the first version to the second version?

A: The first year of retirement wasn‘t easy for me, and because of that, my first book had the wrong tone. I was sad that I was no longer racing and maybe a bit resentful because, if not for my body falling apart, I would still be out there. After therapy and more reflection I got to a much better place where I could write the book I wanted to write. Something positive and inspiring.

Q: You’ve said that this book helps readers understand who you are as a person, beyond an athlete. If you could describe Lindsey, the person, how would you describe yourself?

A: Honestly, I‘m a pretty simple person. I am a Minnesota girl who had a dream to become an Olympian. I am determined, hardworking and driven but also a caring person. But you‘ll get to know me more through my book as I can’t truly describe myself in a few sentences.

Q: How has life away from ski racing allowed you to heal your body?

A: Unfortunately, it hasn’t healed at all. I don‘t have to grind every day to prepare my body to ski 85 mph down a mountain, and in that sense It’s easier, but I still wake up in pain every day. I paid a price for my success, but I don‘t regret it, and I’d do it all over again if I could.

Q: You’re involved in so many things — clothing lines, producing documentaries, this book, other endorsement obligations, commentating — but are there other things that you are pursuing?

A: I am advising several companies in addition to being an investor. My goal is to be more successful in the board room than I was on the ski slopes.