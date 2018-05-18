5 things to do around Vail this weekend

Royal Wedding at Four Seasons

How long will Meghan's train be? What color will the Queen wear? Who will have the biggest hat – Princess Eugenie or Princess Beatrice? You'll be able to answer all of these questions if you watch the royal wedding and you can watch it in royal style at the Four Seasons Residences Vail this Saturday, May 19.

The royal wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. London time. Television networks in the U.S. will start their coverage well before that during the wee hours of the morning local time, but don't worry the Four Seasons Vail is going to DVR the big event so you can watch it later.

The viewing party will be held in the Four Seasons' Royal Suite, which is a 4,400 square-foot residence with magnificent views of Vail Mountain and enough room for a party, fitting 25 to 30 people. The large, flat-screen HDTV's with surround sound will be perfect for experiencing this royal spectacle.

The viewing party will begin at 9 a.m. and pajamas are encouraged. Once you arrive to the Royal Suite, you will be welcomed with a bejeweled crown and a monogrammed Four Seasons robe and slippers that are yours to keep. Get the party started with mimosas as well as English tea and scones and a delicious spread fit for a queen.

In addition to the party, residents of the Vail Valley will be cordially picked up in one of the Four Seasons' Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles and dropped back off at home afterward. Don't forget about the Four Seasons "Staycation" deals during the offseason if you want to make a weekend of it. For more information, contact them at 970.477.8600.

Eagle-Vail Pool Opens for Season

Nothing says summertime quite like going to the pool and the Eagle-Vail Pool will open for the season starting this weekend. Get your season pass or sign the kids up for swimming lessons. They also have master swim sessions and water aerobics to give adults an opportunity to cool off and get a workout in the water.

Serious swimmers can enjoy the 25-meter lap pool. They have two lap lanes set aside for lap swimmers only everyday. They also have a beach-entry recreation pool and both pools are heated to 85 and 90 degrees respectively. They utilize state of the art salt water, ozone, and solar systems for heating and sanitizing the water while maintaining soft and gentle water.

Grills are available for cookouts and you can rent their shelter for birthday parties or other events. It's also adjacent to one of Eagle-Vail's many parks, so parents can keep a watchful eye on their children in the pool or on the playground equipment while relaxing in the shade or sun.

The Eagle-Vail Swimming Pool is available to both Eagle-Vail residents and non-residents. There is plenty of parking and bike racks are available for those who want to ride to the pool. For more information, visit http://www.eaglevail.org.

La Sportiva Boneyard Boogie Trail Run

The Vail Rec District kicks off the La Sportiva Trail Running Race Series on Saturday, May 19 in Eagle with the Boneyard Boogie. For nearly two decades, the Vail Rec District has mapped out some of the most iconic routes in the state, spanning from the creeks on the valley's floor, through dense forests and over the mountains in and around Vail.

The La Sportiva Boneyard Boogie is an 11k point-to-point course that takes you through pinyon grooves and juniper shrubs. The race course is ninety-five percent singletrack and five percent double track with an elevation gain of 1,448 feet reaching a maximum elevation of 7,650 feet. Day-of registration for the Boneyard Boogie will open from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink.

This weekend's race is the first of seven races that happen throughout the summer and early fall. Highlighting the season are the Summer Solstice Trail Run 10k and 5k, benefiting the Vail Valley Charitable Fund on June 23 at Beaver Creek, The Half Marathon at Camp Hale on July 21 and the 10k@10,000 feet on Vail Mountain on August 25. For more information, please visit http://www.vailrec.com.

Colorado Public Lands Day

Celebrate the 2nd annual Colorado Public Lands Day this weekend with activities up valley and down valley. On Saturday, May 19, explore one of the last roadless areas near Vail or head down to Sylvan Lake State Park on Sunday for a celebration starting at noon at the Meadow Day Use area.

Saturday's hike will take you up beautiful Spraddle Creek, the latest addition proposed for Eagles Nest Wilderness Area near Vail. The moderate 6-mile hike begins just north of Vail, rises 1,200 feet along a ridge through aspen and conifer forests, across lush meadows, and crosses over two streams, with frequent stops to appreciate the views of Vail Mountain. On the trail with you will be State Representative Dylan Roberts, business owners and wilderness enthusiasts from the Sierra Club and Wilderness Workshop.

Following the hike there will be a wine tasting at Grappa Wine and Spirits in Vail. Call hike leader and wilderness advocate, Susie Kincade, for more information: 970-328-5472 or register here.

Sylvan Lake State Park will celebrate Colorado Public Lands Day with their Spring Fest starting at noon on Sunday, May 20. Fly fishing casting clinics and a stream ecology tour will be offered as well as a Talon Talk presentation featuring owls and falcons. A home-baked cupcake contest will be held right after the Talons Talk.

Speaking of cupcakes, the Alpine Arts Center will take their popular Cupcakes and Canvas to Sylvan Lake State Park for a guided painting experience out in nature. All materials, a cupcake, and a step-by-step lesson will be included for $40. To get signed up for the class, contact them at http://www.alpineartscenter.org.

Even though Sylvan Lake will be closed during the summer for a season-long rebuild on the dam, the visitor center and Meadow Day Use Area surrounding the lake will remain open for public use.

8100 Dance Studio Recital

As we reach the end of the school year, a season's worth of hard work is displayed on stage for many local school groups and artistic organizations. Come see what the student dancers have been working on at Studio 8100 for their spring performance.

This year's theme is a salute to Hollywood and your favorite movies and is called "The Premier". The dancers, who range in age from 3-16 years of age, will showcase a variety of dances in tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary and hip hop.

The dancers are completing a 9 month season and have been preparing specifically for the recital since January. They are led by Renee Fleischer, who took over Studio 8100 and also is the owner and artistic director at Elevation Dance Studio in Steamboat Springs, CO. Fleischer majored in Dancce in college which led her to a professional dance career that included being an NFL cheerleader and she has been teaching the craft for nearly two decades.

"Dance is not only something kids can do year round, it teaches life lessons in discipline, physical fitness, patience, humility," Fleischer said. "With dance you are always striving to do better and I love the goal setting part of it all."

Performances take place at the Vail Mountain School at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. Tickets are $27 for reserved premium, $22 for reserved adult and $17 for kids ten years old and under. For more information please visit http://www.studio8100.com.