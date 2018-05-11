5 things to do around Vail this weekend

Mother's Day happenings

Mother's Day is celebrated all across the world and the second Sunday in May marks when we honor motherhood in the United States. Homemade cards and crafts, brunch, flowers and phone calls are just a few of the ways to show appreciation for the woman who means so much.

According to Amazon.com, some of the tops gifts this year include the classics like jewelry, perfume and chocolates, as well as more modern gifts like a activity-tracker watches, customizable headphones or even a personalized story from Alexa, where you can have this virtual assistant say a personalized message you create for your mom.

Whether it's a grand gesture or something homemade, there are many ways to celebrate mom here in the Vail Valley.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa will run on Sunday, May 13 th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Maya Mexican Kitchen and Tequileria will offer a buffet of some of their faves like adobo beef enchiladas and chicken pozole, as well as a prime rib carving station, carved honey glazed ham, chocolate waffles, a seafood display & more. the cost is $38 for adults, $15 for kids age 5-12. Reservations are highly recommended: 970-790-5500.

If you'd like a little brunch with some music, the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail will be offering brunch in Ludwig's from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. along with live music by John Dunn at the Bully Ranch from 12-2 p.m.

Ludwig's is known for their classic European style brunch with a few twists put together by their executive chef, Florian Schwartz. Choose from their seafood station, pasta station, prime rib or get the Buffet Experience which consists of seared salmon filet with white wine shallot sauce, roasted chicken breast with sherry sauce, grilled seasonal vegetables and potato gratin.

The price is $64 for adults and $32 for kids with an optional "Mom-mosa" and Prosecco package for $24. Reservations are required, so please call 970.479.5429 to reserve seats for mom and everyone else.

The Sonnenalp Spa also has some off-season deals to pamper mom, and others is she chooses to share her punch card. Get three treatments at 20% off and get one free. A single-punch card is redeemable by one or multiple people. Offer valid through June 25. Call 970.479.5404 for details.

Speaking of spa treatments, let mom do it her way. The Her Day Her Way special is going right now at the Allegria Spa at the Park Hyatt Beaver Beaver Creek, but only through Sunday, May 13. For $175 mom can get a 50-minute custom massage and choice of a 30-minute facial or signature pedicure and this deal includes a mimosa. Call the Allegria to set something up 970.748.7500.

If mom would like a homemade gift, then consider heading to the Alpine Arts Center in the Riverwalk in Edwards where you and your mom can create a work of art at Cupcakes and Canvas. Join the professionals at Alpine Arts for a guided painting experience that will bring out your inner artist. No experience necessary and you may be surprised at what talent lies within you. The class is from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 13.

If your mom is a golfer, then take her to the Vail Golf Course. Tee times start at 10 a.m. The Vail Golf Club anticipates opening up a 10-hole loop, with holes 1, 2, 8-12 and 16-18 in play.

Swimwear and Rail Jam at A Basin

If you can't quite hang up the boards and skis, Arapahoe Basin is still open and has a fun weekend planned celebrating all things spring with live music, a rail jam and scantily clad skiers and riders.

With Loveland and Mary Jane at Winter Park closed for the season, A-Basin is the place to be for sunny vibes and springtime fun. Wear what you dare and put your sunscreen on the part of your body that hasn't seen sun in a while and try to win some prizes at the annual Swimwear Day on Saturday, May 12. Contestants can stoy by Arapahoe Basin tent in Mountain Goat Plaza and show off your best swimwear styles (family friendly) to receive a raffle ticket. You must be present to win and one of the prizes up for grabs is a Never Summer Snowboard. This event is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A-Basin will also host their Spring Rail Jam in the Treeline Terrain Park. If you’ve been practicing your tricks all season, come show them off for your chance to win excellent prizes and bragging rights. Practice beings at 10 a.m. with a snowboard jam at 11 a.m. and ski jam at 12 .p.m. Finals will be held at 1 p.m. with prizes from Faction skis and Weston snowboards. Faction will also have a demo tent at the base area in case you want to try their latest technology.

After the contests, enjoy free live music at Mountain Goat Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m. HomeSlice is the featured band for their spring concert series, "Shakin' at the Basin". HomeSlice has been known to get the party started, turning any day into a massive dance party and epic celebration since 2002. HomeSlice features music for all ages, from funk to soul, jazz to rock, jump swing to ballads, old school to modern hits.

Party in the Park

YouthPower365 will host their Party in the Park event on Saturday, May 12 from11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for free lunch and family fun.

YouthPower365's mission is to provide year-round extended learning opportunities that empower and educate the youth and families of Eagle County from cradle to career. Meet some of their team while doing fun activities like outdoor games, Mother's Day crafts, karaoke, a photo booth and a free lunch from Moe's Original Bar B Que.

It's all free and it's all at Nottingham Park in Avon.

Hard to recycle event in Vail

The Town of Vail is continuing its spring cleaning efforts that began on April 29 by offering a "Hard to recycle Day" for those looking to get rid of items we sometimes don't know what to do with.

"We are only collecting E-Waste, Paper Shredding, and Household hazardous waste," said Mark Hoblitzel, environmental sustainability coordinator with the Town of Vail. The town is offering a free collection event for residents, property owners and those employed within Vail from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 11 at the Ford Park Parking lot. This event includes the collection of electronic waste (computers, TVs, phones, screens, printers, etc.), household hazardous waste (cleaners, paints, fuels, chemicals, etc.) and paper shredding (documents needing secure destruction).

Ineligible items include smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, ammunition, explosives, biomedical waste, sharps, tires and biohazards. Participants must bring proof of Vail residency or employment within Vail to qualify for the service. Charges may apply for excessive amounts of materials. For questions, call the town's environmental sustainability office at 970-479-2333.

Eagle Community Clean Up Day

More communities are gathering for their annual clean up days as we get further into spring. The Eagle Chamber is hosting the voluntary event on Saturday, May 12. Many people use this down time in between busy seasons to clean the closets, garages, basements and the yard, while also lending a hand in picking up trash around town. Unwanted trash accumulates during the winter months and becomes visible once spring awakens.

Bring your unwanted trash and recyclables to the Eagle Community Clean-Up Day and deposit them in the appropriate dumpster behind the Capitol Theater in Eagle Ranch Village starting at 8 a.m. There will be no collection of E-Waste or Hazardous Household Waste at this event. Please contact the Eagle County Solid Waste and Recycling to determine how to dispose of those items properly.

You can gather your neighbors and create a team to clean parks, trails, walkways and sides of roads. Brings the kids along as well to instill in them satisfaction doing something for their surroundings.

Eagle Community Clean-Up Day is sponsored by the Eagle Ranch Association and the Town of Eagle in cooperation with the Eagle Chamber. To volunteer or for more information call 970.306.2262 or email info@eaglechamber.co.