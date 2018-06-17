5 things to know about Yoga in the Park at Eagle Town Park

Eagle Town Park is a very zen spot on Sundays during the summer.

The popular Yoga in the Park program is back for the summer of 2018. Presented by Yoga Off Broadway with support from Eagle Outside, Alpine Bank and Lululemon the open air, donation based yoga sessions will be offered every Sunday through Aug. 27 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Here's five things to know about Yoga in the Park:

1. The Venue

What makes the Yoga in the Park such a fun event is the "in the park" part of the equation. For more than 100 years, Eagle Valley residents have congregated at Eagle Town Park to play and to enjoy special events. For 10 years now, Yoga in the Park has been a regular part of summer Sunday mornings in Eagle. Last week, 222 people attended the session.

"It's just nice to be outside and in the fresh air," said Yvonne Schwartz, of Yoga Off Broadway. "One thing I know a lot of people like, and I like as well, is that your kids can be there."

While adults practice yoga, the kids can hang out at the playground or enjoy some stretches of their own. Participants should bring water, sunscreen and a mat and when they head out to Eagle Town Park on Sunday mornings.

2. All abilities welcome

"You can be a never-ever or a seasoned practitioner at Yoga in the Park. Everyone is welcome," Schwartz said.

She noted that the park sessions are casual and instructors offer modifications for all abilities.

"If nothing else, people can leave out stuff that doesn't resonate with them," she said.

Schwartz said series is a yoga introductions to lots of people ever summer. "I believe that's because it is outside. There is no pressure and people feel like they can come and go."

3. The Lineup

Yoga in the Park offers Eagle Valley residents and opportunity to enjoy classes from instructors from throughout the valley.

"The schedule provides a good way for people to try out a wide range of styles," Schwartz said. From Yoga and Beats, which features musical accompaniment, to more contemplative sessions, the schedule has a bit of everything:

June 17: Twyla Gingrich

June 24: Janet Casson

July 1: Joe Joe Melone

July 8: Yvonne and Kirby (Yoga and Beats)

July 15: Nicole Constantin

July 22: Rachel Nelson

July 29: Nicola Farrer

August 5: Rachel DeLong

August 12: Yvonne and Kirby (Yoga and Beats)

Aug. 19: R.R Shakti

Aug. 26: TBA (final class)

4. The Cause

Because Yoga in the Park is a donation-based program, every year the money collected goes to a community cause. This year the beneficiary is the Eagle Valley Humane Society.

Schwartz said every year she asks Yoga in the Park participants for suggestions about a beneficiary and the local humane society was last summer's most suggested charity. At summer's end, the group will receive a donation in excess of $2,000, contributed by the donation jars at the event.

5. Fitness has joined the lineup

Endorphin, the fitness center at Eagle Ranch, is adding to the Sunday town park activity by offering an all-levels, donation-based boot camp from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.

The boot camp sessions are billed to be sweaty, heart pumping and fun. Donations for Fitness in the Park will also benefit the Eagle County Humane Society.

"It's such a fun, different class with strength training and community building," said Endorphin fitness instructor Martina Beckwith. "We have four instructors there and we split up into different groups."

Beckwith said each Fitness in the Park session will be unique. Last week, for example, a big tug of war was contested on site.

"This is such a great event," Beckwith said. "Come for fitness and then stay for yoga."