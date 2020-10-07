50-acre wildfire burning on Forest Service lands in Summit County

Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Spring Creek/Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood north of Heeney after a 50-acre wildfire broke out in the area Wednesday afternoon.

While the fire was originally thought to be in Grand County, officials now believe the fire is burning on Forest Service lands inside Summit County, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. FitzSimons continued to say that no life or property was currently being threatened, and that the evacuation order was given out of an “abundance of caution.”

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for the Spring Creek/Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood northwest of Heeney.

Photo from Grand County Sheriff’s Office

“We think it’s on U.S. Forest Service land in Summit,” FitzSimons said. “We’re obviously watching the wind and the weather, and it’s going to be dark soon and the humidity will rise, so hopefully it will get better. But we have a lot of resources on it, and there are air resources en route.”

Smoke was reported near the subdivision at about 3:45 p.m. Fire crews and law enforcement from Summit and Grand counties responded to the blaze, along with Forest Service crews.

Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Kremmling remains open.

This is a developing story and will be updated.