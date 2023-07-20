52nd annual Fred Ammer soccer tournament features Colorado Super League teams and three Vail squads

Members of the Mavericks celebrate winning the silver division at the 2022 Fred Ammer soccer tournament.

Step aside King of the Mountain and Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

While both celebrated 51-years in June, this weekend belongs to the 52nd-annual Fred Ammer soccer tournament. The longstanding event, named in honor of the late founder of the Vail Soccer club, will feature several of the state’s top club teams — and three local squads — over three days of high-level action starting Friday.

“(The teams) look forward to this all year,” said Kerri Thelen, Vail Valley Soccer Club (VVSC) executive director. “They come and just have a blast. They spend all weekend enjoying themselves in Vail. It’s just a really fun time.”

Last year, Thelen and VVSC assistant director Christina Moore partnered with Joel Rabinowitz to support the Vail Recreation District in organizing the tournament. Last year’s was the first to include a women’s division alongside the typical gold and silver men’s divisions.

“We’re really excited to have the bracket grow the way it did,” Thelen said, noting five teams are registered, including one comprised of Eagle County athletes. Coach Tracy Rymph said the local group is a mix of area high school graduates, current and former college and professional players, and “everything in-between.”

“Some of us play weekly and for others it has been a while since we laced up the boots. A lot of us play against each other in the summer co-ed league, but are excited to come together to represent women’s soccer in Vail,” Rymph said.

“The soccer scene in Vail is such a fun community and I am excited to play with some of these girls instead of against them.”

Former Eagle Valley standout Mariel Guttierez, who scored 37 goals in 15 games during her senior year before going on to an NCAA All-Region and Big Sky All-Conference career at the University of Northern Colorado , will be one player to watch through the three-day tournament.

Erick Briones, who is coaching the Vail Lightning in the men’s silver division, has played against many athletes on the Vail women’s team in coed recreational leagues.

“All I can say is that most of the time I have a much harder time defending these girls than the men because of their amazing skills they all have on the ball — and the great sense of playing as a team,” he praised.

With La Liga’s local league taking off and seven recent Vail Valley Soccer Club graduates signing on to play college soccer next year — including five women — Thelen is justified in saying the valley isn’t just about on-snow sports performance.

“What people don’t realize is how big a soccer culture we have here in the valley, and how much talent we have,” she said.

“Big picture, it’s super exciting for our community to be sending kids (to college) to play soccer. I mean I think everyone thinks of us as a ski community and there’s so much more.”

The accessibility and international appreciation are other aspects Thelen values.

“From that perspective, I love that we have so many people involved in our community doing it.”

On the men’s side, former Devils standout Cesar Castillo — whom Rabinowitz said is probably one of the best players to ever come out of the valley — will lead the charge for the Vail Gold, which lost in the 2022 championship game 2-1 to Azteca. Castillo, who suited up for Team USA during an indoor friendly against Brazil in South Dakota back in 2019, will be joined by several of his FC Denver teammates. Members from Battle Mountain’s state championship winning team, including Roberto Diaz, round out the roster.

“Traditionally, this tournament has been considered the toughest tournaments to win in the state,” Rabinowitz stated, adding that most of the gold teams will have several current college players prepping for their schools’ preseasons.

“Both Harpos and Rovers gold teams have represented Colorado in the U.S. Open over the past few years,” he added.

“It’s great, high-level soccer,” Thelen said. “It’s really fun to watch.”

At last year’s Fred Ammer soccer tournament, Azteca defeated Vail Gold 2-1 in the gold division championships game. Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Briones’ Lightning crew is comprised of former Huskies and Devils and a few members from Pepi Gramshammer’s original team. He expects recent Husky graduate Bryant Ramirez to lead with his speed and vision at the left back position, alongside fellow former Battle Mountain stars Joseph Fernandez and Sam Koontz.

Fred Ammer soccer tournament history Fred Ammer was born in Germany and moved to Colorado in the 1950s. He started the Vail Soccer Club in the early 1970s. “According to my conversations with Fred, soccer started here with the support of Pepi Gramshammer as a recreational outlet in the summer for all the Europeans here working in Vail,” said Joel Rabinowitz, who renamed the tournament in honor of the late Fred Ammer in 2017. “The Vail team was called Pepi’s up until recently.” The first tournament was held on the old soccer field (the current site of Ski Club Vail), featured six teams and was eventually canceled because heavy rains caused the sod to float above the field. Rabinowitz recalled several years when teams bused players in from the Mexican Professional League, paying them and registering them with the state soccer association. “I remember the same players coming and playing with obviously the highest bidder as they played for different teams each year,” Rabinowitz stated.

Freedom FC athletes Ricky Caraveo, Diego Gonzales and Efren Gonzales, Alex Zelaya and Alex Trujillo add experience.

“This crew is not new to high pressure and quick thinking on the ball, which will be a major factor playing against some of these teams, who will be tough to beat,” Briones said.

“We are looking forward to play against new teams coming up from the front range and will show this tournament what the local players can do.”

Games will take place at Ford Park, Vail Athletic Field, Vail Mountain School, in EagleVail and at Battle Mountain High School. The gold division final is at 1 p.m. at VMS. A full tournament schedule and other information can be found at the VRD website.