$5,500 bike stolen in smash and grab from Vail Village store

VAIL — A thief smashed a display window of a Bridge Street store and made off with a $5,500 bike some time between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The theft occurred at the Base Camp store, operated by Venture Sports, on Hanson Ranch Road at the top of Bridge Street in Vail Village.

The bike was a bright orange Pinarello Prince road bike.

A couple of helmets and a couple of jerseys that were within the display case were also stolen, said Mike Brumbaugh, owner of Venture Sports.

Two days ago at the Vail store, someone stole a $6,000 downhill bike that was sitting outside the store, Brumbaugh said. An employee went looking for it and found the stolen bike in a pickup truck parked on a nearby street, he said. The employee took a photo of the truck’s license plate and sent it to police, he said.

“It’s a small community, and (thieves) are getting more and more brazen,” Brumbaugh said. “I want to get the word out so people lock their bikes and people pay attention.”

An officer with Vail Police who worked on this week’s smash-and-grab case deferred comment to a police sergeant. The sergeant did not return a message Tuesday evening.

In August 2018, Vail Police said they had taken reports of eight bike thefts within a week. Three weeks later, they released an image of a person of interest in the case.