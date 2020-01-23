6 popular questions directed at Emma, Vail Resorts’ digital mountain assistant

After a season of testing last winter, Vail Resorts’ digital mountain assistant Emma is in its first full year at nine resorts, including Vail and Beaver Creek.

The idea is to give guests the opportunity to ask Emma anything, from what’s been groomed to nightlife questions. The technology builds upon itself with the more questions it is asked, meaning the more questions Emma is subject to, the smarter she’ll get.

Text Emma at 77477 or visit EmmaIsEpic.com for more information.

Special to the Daily

Top 6 most-asked questions

Weather: “What’s the weather like at Vail?”

Lifts and trails: “When does the gondola open in Lionshead?”

Grooming: “What trails are groomed at Beaver Creek?”

EpicMix stats: “How much did I ski today?”

Lessons: “Help me book a lesson at Vail.”

GPS Trail Map: “What’s my location?”

And how does Emma respond to some of the not-so-serious questions? Ask her to marry you, and she’ll tell you “I received a double black diamond years ago and my heart has been locked ever since.” Want to hear a joke from Emma? “What do you get when you cross a skier and a vampire? Frostbite.”

In addition to Vail and Beaver Creek, Emma is available to help at Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Park City, Keystone and Breckenridge.

Other questions Emma can answer include information about rentals, food, ski school and more.

“I bring first-hand experience you’d expect from someone who’s lived and worked in the mountains her entire life,” the website for Emma reads. “I know the resorts like the back of my glove and can’t wait to put every adventure in the palm of yours.”