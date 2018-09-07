7 new restaurants to vote for in Best of Vail; voting open through Sept. 19

After a two-week nomination process, voting for the Best of Vail Valley is now open at http://www.vaildaily.com/bestofvail .

With close to 100 categories and high praise coming to the top three local businesses in each category, the Best of Vail Valley provides a resource for people who are looking for where to go, what to do and where to shop.

Vote for your favorite Vail Valley locales online through Wednesday, Sept. 19, with results published online and the magazine hitting hotels, bars and restaurants in mid-October.

Staples such as The Left Bank, Russell's and Grouse Mountain Grill make appearances every year, but here's a look at seven new restaurants in the valley nominated for Best of Vail Valley.

Sauce on the Creek (Avon)

Nominated for:

• Best Family Restaurant

• Best Happy Hour

• Best Italian

The newest restaurant in east Avon, Sauce on the Creek replaced the former Castle Peak Grill.

With an expansive patio, quality Italian dishes and a variety of drinks available, Sauce on the Creek is already popular among locals. The family pizzeria and Italian eatery hosts social hour in its bar and patio, as well as a fine-dining experience. Most menu items are served in single sizes or family sizes to share.

Looking for something to try your first time? The rigatoni and sausage is top notch.

Village Bagel (Edwards)

Nominated for:

• Best Baked Goods

• Best Breakfast

• Best Brunch

Looking for your next bagel fix? Village Bagel has a new location in Edwards, a step up from the "pop-up" and "back door bagels" concepts to a brick-and-mortar dream.

Village Bagel is open daily and offers a menu featuring a lot more than bagels: pies, pizzas, salads and sandwiches are also available.

"The thing about our bagels — and any scratch-made baked goods without chemical additives — is that they really are best enjoyed fresh," owner Connie Leaf said.

Southside Benderz (Avon)

Nominated for:

• Best Burger

• Best Family Restaurant

• Best Sports Bar

Benderz Burgers gained such a strong following while next to Northside Cafe in Avon that it has expanded to its own location in Avon.

With more space comes a bigger menu, nearly doubling in size and featuring a lot more than just burgers.

One step inside the former Boxcar location in Avon and you can see that Southside Benderz has taken over and redone the location. The outside patio is still as beautiful as ever, but an expanded bar with big-screen TVs welcomes people now, and a quick option is available in the back for those looking to order to go.

Sunrise Cafe (Minturn)

Nominated for:

• Best Atmosphere

• Best Baked Goods

• Best Brunch

• Best Burger

• Best Burrito

• Best Cocktail

• Best Deli

• Best Smoothie

• Best Takeout

In the former Sticky Fingers location on Main Street in Minturn, Sunrise Cafe is a great place for breakfast and also a great place to check out after the Minturn Mile this winter.

Open Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunrise Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, drinks and alcohol.

The do-all restaurant is nominated for a variety of categories.

Two Arrows Coffee

Nominated for:

• Best Coffee

Two Arrows Coffee joined the Vail coffee scene and is operating in the mornings out of the Root & Flower space in Vail.

Two Arrows is open daily during the summer, and in addition to serving morning boosts, it offers food from local purveyors and more.

Ein Prosit (Avon)

Nominated for:

• Best Craft Beer Selection

It's always Oktoberfest in Ein Prosit, located in Avon next to Loaded Joe's.

With bratwursts ranging from vegetarian to elk jalapeno, a variety of authentic beers and a new patio, Ein Prosit is popular among locals already.

Entertainment at Ein Prosit includes conversations about beer and brats, TVs as well as stump — where the object is to use a hammer to hit a nail into a wooden stump, one hit at a time.

Joy Sushi (Vail)

Nominated for:

• Best Asian Food

• Best Seafood

Joy Sushi is quietly becoming a go-to spot for locals.

Featuring affordable sushi with quality ingredients, the West Vail restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating. In addition to sushi, other menu items include Asian food and seafood.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.