76 trails now open between Vail and Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Mountain opened two days early with 11 runs currently available.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

Spending Thanksgiving in the mountains is often a gamble when it comes to conditions and available terrain, but nobody in the valley is getting gypped this holiday weekend with 750 acres and 76 trails open for riding and skiing between Vail and Beaver Creek.

Vail Mountain has already accumulated 5 feet of snow just two weeks into the season, and the early-winter dumping has allowed the resort to accelerate its rope drops. The last 10 days have been particularly active, achieving top-to-bottom access to both Vail and Lionshead villages, connecting the two gondolas via cat tracks and a substantial expansion of black diamond and glade runs thanks to the opening of the Northwoods Express Lift on Sunday.

Vail just opened the Cascade Village lift on Friday, Nov. 25, meaning that all three access points for the mountain are now available for use.

Most of the action is concentrated on the eastern side of the mountain, with western lifts like Avanti Express, Cascade and Eagle Bahn Gondola primarily providing access to cat tracks that enable skiers to get to Mid-Vail while the runs beneath them remain closed. Eagle Bahn also provides access to the Practice Parkway area, a learning area at the top of the mountain.

The Mid-Vail area under the Mountaintop Express (Chair No. 4) remains the most open section of the mountain, with all of the runs under the lift open except for Powerline Glade.

The ample snowfall also enabled Beaver Creek Mountain to hold its opening day two days ahead of schedule, on Monday, Nov. 21, instead of Wednesday, with top-to-bottom access from Red Buffalo Park to Gold Dust to Haymeadow Park and over 200 acres of terrain. Centennial Express and Haymeadow Express are both in operation, as well as lifts Red Buffalo Express and Cinch Express.

Almost all of the trails open under these lifts are beginner level, though blue run Gold Dust and black diamond run Fools Gold are both open with access from Centennial Express.

The bowls on both mountains are starting to get covered, but more snowfall is needed in order to open them. Access to Sun Down and Game Creek bowls is also contingent on the construction schedule of Vail Resorts’ two new lifts in those sections, which the company has said will both be completed during the month of December.

There is some light snow in the forecast for next week, starting on Monday evening, but no major storms are expected between now and early December, and those eager for new terrain should keep attention on the possibility of expanded front-side runs in the short term.

All terrain updates are announced on the Beaver Creek and Vail Mountain social media pages, @beavercreek and @vailmtn. To see a full listing of open lifts and trails, visit vail.com and beavercreek.com.