8 Americans make Dew Tour final in ski superpipe; snow and wind postpones snowboard slopestyle

Alex Ferreira looks down at a snowy superpipe prior to competing in the qualifiers at the Winter Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

James Walter/Dew Tour

A winter storm made its way to Summit County on Wednesday, Dec. 15, bringing squall conditions with heavy snow.

The weather postponed Dew Tour, hosted by Copper Mountain Resort, by several hours. All slopestyle competition was postponed for the day, but ski superpipe took place as planned after the initial delay.

The men’s ski superpipe kicked off the event. Highlighting the competition was Aspen’s Alex Ferreira, who took home a superpipe title at the U.S. Grand Prix last week .

Ferreira, who also took silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics, will look to podium at Dew Tour in order to solidify his bid for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team.

Ferreira looked like the veteran he is on his first run of the day, stomping every landing and getting major amplitude. By the end of his run, Ferreira let out a whoop of celebration and — in Ferreira fashion — swung his ski poles around his wrists. Ferreira ended up scoring an 85.50, which was enough for him to coast into the final, finishing seventh out of the 10 men advancing.

Among those 10 are five other Americans, including Aaron Blunk from Crested Butte. Blunk was able to finish in front of fellow teammate Ferreira in sixth place by scoring 86.75 on his first run of the day.

Blunk will be joined by fellow Coloradans Lyman Currier, of Boulder, and Birk Irving, of Winter Park — who finished fifth and 10th, respectively — in the final Saturday, Dec. 18.

Currier was the competition’s top-ranked skier from Colorado in the qualifier in large part due to an 88.75 on his second run of the day. Irving was able to nab the last qualifying spot on his final run with a solid progression of tricks that earned him a score of 79.

Birk Iriving and Nico Porteous ski a practice run prior to the men's ski superpipe qualifier Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Jamie Walter/Dew Tour

Hunter Hess, from Bend, Oregon, also made the superpipe final, finishing in ninth place with a top score of 80.50, which he recorded on his first run of the day. Hess fell on his second run after trying for a higher score.

The top American and competitor overall in the qualifier was David Wise from Reno, Nevada. Wise is eager to make the podium after finishing in seventh at the U.S. Grand Prix. Wise got out to a good start recording a 93.50 on his first run of the day to easily make it into finals.

Summit County talent Jaxin Hoerter missed the final. He scored 56.25 on his first run and knew he needed to go big in his last run of the day in order to make it to the final. But on the last wall of the superpipe, Hoerter fell and hit the icy side of the pipe wall with his head, skidding to a stop at the bottom of the pipe.

After some time being evaluated, Hoerter was quickly ushered to the medic, where he was monitored for a concussion. Hoerter finished 17th out of 23 competitors, missing the finals in his second competition of the season.

In the women’s superpipe qualifiers, Hanna Faulhaber, of Carbondale, and Brita Sigourney, of California, will advance to Saturday’s final. They placed seventh and fifth, respectively, out of eight women advancing to the final.