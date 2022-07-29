8 Eagle County municipalities submit letters of intent to put regional transportation authority question on November ballot

The proposed service boundary for the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority. Municipalities will be working through August to determine whether or not their voters will see RTA ballot questions in November.

Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority/Courtesy Photo

Eagle County municipalities are inching closer to asking voters to approve an intergovernmental agreement to form a new regional transportation authority in November. This week, all eight municipalities involved in the authority submitted letters of intent to the county’s clerk and recorder, stating their individual intention to participate in the November coordinated general election.

While each individual jurisdiction still needs to vote on a resolution in order to put the question on the ballot, the letters of intent represent a step forward toward just that. The letters themselves simply serve as notification to the county clerk’s office so it can prepare for the possibility.

“We try to provide this notice regardless if we are considering participation as a courtesy to our clerk and recorder,” wrote Bryan Treu, the county attorney, in an email to the Vail Daily. “It allows her to have a better understanding of the length of the ballots to estimate costs and purchase the necessary materials. It also informs her of the need to prepare the intergovernmental agreement to conduct the coordinated election on behalf of the political subdivision. (It’s a) long way of saying the notice of intent is simply a heads up for the clerk and recorder.”

Each jurisdiction has until Sept. 9 to certify ballot content with the clerk’s office, meaning that they have until this date to take formal action to participate in the election.

Should the municipalities decide to bring the regional transportation authority formation in front of voters this fall, the ballot questions will do two things. First, it asks voters to approve a tax to fund the RTA. Second, it asks voters for permission for their local government to sign the intergovernmental agreement, which establishes the operations, governance and services of the proposed authority.

Voters from each jurisdiction must individually pass the regional transportation authority in order to secure that jurisdiction’s participation in the new transit authority. However, the intergovernmental agreement as currently written identifies Eagle County (representing unincorporated portions of the county), Beaver Creek, Vail and Avon as essential parties for the RTA.

“If all four of those entities don’t vote positively to form the RTA then the RTA would not be formed. It requires all four of them,” said Eric Heil, Avon’s town manager and member of the RTA formation committee, at Avon’s July 26 Town Council meeting.

As the municipalities continue to work toward the November election, the various committees tasked with developing and pushing the intergovernmental agreement forward have plans to gather additional feedback from the community in the coming weeks. This includes a non-statistical and a statistical survey to both gauge support for the regional transportation authority itself and for the various funding mechanisms being considered.

Over the past year, the eight municipalities — which includes Eagle County, the towns of Avon, Eagle, Gypsum, Minturn, Red Cliff, and Vail, as well as the Beaver Creek Metro District — have been working alongside local organizations and stakeholders on an ambitious timeline to November.

This group has been working toward a new transit authority as the county’s existing one — ECO Transit — has been unable to keep up with growing transit needs in Eagle County. According to a pamphlet going out to registered voters in the county, the service goals of a new RTA are focused on improving transit services, which in return will “reduce the need for cars, help with traffic and parking congestion and improve air quality.”

Service improvements contemplated by the draft intergovernmental agreement include a fare-free transit service between Vail and Edwards; express routes during peak commute hours; improved transit facilities; an Eagle to Gypsum route; zero-emissions conversion of the current ECO Transit route on Highway 6; more flight options at Eagle County Airport, and more.

Heading into August, as election deadlines creep closer, each of the eight entities will be looking individually at the final version of the RTA intergovernmental agreement to approve it and determine whether they will refer it to the November election. The jurisdictions have until Aug. 30 to individually sign the intergovernmental agreement with the county clerk for the election and until Sept. 9 to finalize any ballot content.

To learn more about the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority or to submit your feedback, visit EagleCountyRTA.org .

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.