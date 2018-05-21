8 reasons to see a Hot Summer Night show

There's lots to love about the Vail Valley during the summer season, but the Moe's Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights free concert series is always one of the highlights. As a long-time favorite for both locals and visitors, the Hot Summer Nights series continues to be one of the valley's most popular summer activities. For its 2018 season, the concert lineup is packed with fan favorites and a slew of new groups you'll definitely want to check out this year. Here are eight reasons to see a Hot Summer Nights concert this summer:

1. Get Down To Some New Grooves

The lineup for this year's batch of concerts includes many new bands that know how to bring the party. The series kicks off on Tuesday, June 26, with WinterWonderGrass All-Stars, which will feature some of your favorite players from the well-known festival all jammin' together like the musical family they are. The rest of the concert series includes a variety of bands from many different genres, including funk (The Main Squeeze, Funky Feat); rock (The Devon Allman Project, Andy Frasco); and latin groove (Ozomatli).

2. Enjoy the New, Big-Screen Concert Experience

This year, the Vail Valley Foundation is installing a big screen display at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, which will allow concertgoers on the lawn to enjoy a more close-up view of the stage. The new display elevates the concert experience for the crowd in the seated section and on the lawn.

3. Pack a Picnic or Take Advantage of the Concessions

At the Ford Amphitheater, attendees can bring in their own food or chow down on the grub offered at Gore Creek Concessions. Along with the awesome brats and burgers they serve, try the delicious pork carnitas tacos or mouth-watering grilled Legacy Ranch burger. The venue also has a full-service bar and grab-and-go snacks.

4. Listen on the Lawn or Dance in the Seats

One of the best things about the Hot Summer Nights series is the chance to relax on the lawn while listening to the bands in the background. Bring a blanket and get there early to claim your favorite spot for concert-listening and people-watching. If you want to get closer to the music, then you can also sit under the covered pavilion and dance in the aisles.

5. Music and Entertainment for All Ages

Young and old alike always have a great time at a Hot Summer Nights show. Every concert is a family-friendly event that all ages can attend. Parents can either get a babysitter and leave the kiddos at home, or bring them along for a night of music and fun.

6. An Opportunity to Rock Out Outdoors

The elevated lawn area of the Ford Amphitheater allows concertgoers to gaze at the Gore Range and watch the sunset over the mountains. The venue is the perfect place to attend an outdoor concert and make the most of the warm summer weather.

7. Make Tuesdays Your Favorite Night of the Week

Locals know that the Hot Summer Night concerts are the place to be on Tuesday nights. Invite your friends and coworkers out for an evening of drinks and dancing. Or, make it a regular summer date night for you and that special someone in your life.

8. It's Free!

That's right: all of the Hot Summer Nights concerts are free and open to the public. Thanks to sponsors like Moe's Original BBQ, the series continues to be free of charge. The Vail Valley Foundation organizes free concerts year-round in an effort to provide artistic, musical and cultural experiences to the Vail Valley community. With an amazing lineup of bands, a fantastic outdoor venue and a laid-back vibe, the Hot Summer Nights concert series is not to be missed this year.