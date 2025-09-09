9/11 events in Eagle County include first responder convoy, memorial at Freedom Park

Residents and first responders share a moment of silence for the fallen next to a piece of the Pentagon during the 9/11 Memorial on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at Freedom Park in Edwards.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Thursday, Sept. 11 marks the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001. America pledged to “Never Forget” that day and the sacrifices that went with it. Locally, here are a few events that are going on to honor the fallen and support those who protect our freedoms and keep us safe.

Convoy and Memorial Service

Anyone wishing to show their support to local first responders is encouraged to view the convoy along the route from Vail to Edwards. Trooper Jeff Briggs said the Colorado State Patrol is once again organizing a procession from east to west and encourages people to view from where it’s safe to park such as areas with wide shoulders like along the frontage roads in Vail, Highway 6 between Dowd Junction and Avon Road or on Highway 6 in Arrowhead.

The emergency vehicle convoy’s route will leave from the Town of Vail Public Works building at 1:05 p.m. and go along the Frontage Road to Vail Village and Lionshead Village before getting on I-70 until the convoy gets off at the Minturn exit to follow Highway 6 all the way to Freedom Park in Edwards after going through Eagle-Vail and Avon.

There is time to view the convoy and arrive at Freedom Park before the memorial starts, so attendance to both is welcomed and encouraged. At Freedom Park, a memorial service will be held to remember the fallen. The memorial will start at approximately 2 p.m. and will last about 30 minutes. Freedom Park was chosen as the site of the memorial as there is a piece of the Pentagon from the 9/11 attacks. There will be seating available at the memorial service.

“The first responders of Eagle County are proud to serve such a great community and welcome the public to join them in paying their respects to the many fallen on September 11, 2001,” said Trooper Briggs said in a press release.

Breakfast at Cucina at Lodge at Vail

The breakfast is on the house for police officers, EMTs, paramedics, doctors, nurses, ski patrol, fire fighters, 911 professionals, hospital and emergency room professionals – all are invited to the 4th Annual First Responders Breakfast Buffet at Cucina in The Lodge at Vail in Vail Village. On Thursday from 7 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Cucina will be offering complimentary breakfast to all first responders and the community is welcome to join for $30 per person. Come together to show your appreciation and reflect on this important day. For more information, call Cucina at 970-754-7872.

Golf fundraisers

9/11 “Never Forget” Memorial Golf Tournament

The Minturn Mount of the Holy Cross VFW 10721 is hosting its annual 9/11 “Never Forget” Memorial Golf Tournament at Eagle Ranch Golf Club on Thursday. Over 100 players are signed up and the money raised will go toward the VFW’s fund for college scholarships for Eagle County high school seniors. The cost per team is $600 and the cost for an individual is $150 and that includes a barbecue meal and snacks, tournament shirts, tournament challenge coins, trophies and a silent auction.

Heroes Golf Tournament

The Heroes Golf Tournament returns to Country Club of the Rockies in Arrowhead on Patriots Day and benefits the Vail Veterans Program, which provides military injured and their families innovative programs that build confidence and life-long relationships and Military Warriors Support Foundation, whose programs focus on housing and home ownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development.

“This year is our 9th Annual Heroes Golf Tournament hosted by the Country Club of the Rockies. Jimmy Thomason, a veteran himself, and countless others in the Country Club of the Rockies community have been long-time supporters and advocates of our mission to serve our nation’s Heroes. Support from individuals like Jimmy Thomason and organizations like the Country Club of the Rockies doesn’t just honor veterans—it actively changes lives. Their commitment turns gratitude into action, ensuring that those who’ve sacrificed for the nation receive the stability, recognition, and care they deserve,” said Ashley Clyne, director of community relations for the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Day of Remembrance and Service

Patriots Day is a day of remembrance with Americans encouraged to participate in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. EDT, the time when American Airline flight number 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. It is also a service day, so consider giving your time to a charity of your choice.