9/11 Memorial Golf Tournament at EagleVail raises money to support 6 local high school students (photos)

On Sept. 11, a day of remembrance, local veterans, first responders as well as members of the community joined the EagleVail Golf Club in rallying for the annual 9/11 Never Forget Memorial Golf Tournament.

The tournament sold out with 120 golfers and 30 teams hitting the course, as well as bidding on over $10,000 in silent auction items and $1,000 worth of raffle prizes up for grabs.

“This tournament has only one real purpose — to make the world a better place by giving scholarships to our local kids for more education,” said local veteran Pete Thompson. “What an honorable purpose, and we’re glad to be here.”

Local entertainers Tony Gulizia and Helmut Fricker helped kick off the tournament.

“What an honor to be here,” Gulizia, of Vail Jazz, said before singing the National Anthem followed by a song with Fricker, who celebrated 50 years in the United States this summer.

Before hitting the course, a big thank-you was given to Buddy Sims, the chairman of the tournament, and his wife, Bonnie.

Sims said afterward that the golf tournament raised enough money to continue giving $2,000 each to students at six local high schools and then $500 for three years in college as follow-on scholarships.

For more information about the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10721 in Minturn, follow the group on Facebook.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.