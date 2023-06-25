A backcountry skier who fell 1,000 feet through a couloir at Torreys Peak had a ‘walkie-talkie’ radio. It helped rescuers find him and get him help.

When a backcoutnry skier fell down a 1,000 foot couloir on May 28, 2023, someone in his party happened to have an FRS or GMRS radio that helped rescuers get to him.

When the Evergreen-based Alpine Rescue Team received a call this past Memorial Day weekend for a skier who had taken a 1,000-foot fall through a couloir off Torreys Peak, just east of Summit County, the rescuers said the conditions were abysmal.

Jacob Smith, a spokesperson and member of the rescue group, said that by the time that call came in around 11 a.m. on May 28, the snow had started to warm up, becoming so soft that rescuers were sinking up to their waists.

At least one person higher up on the 14,267-foot peak had limited cell service to call for help, but the injured party and those down with him in the couloir had none, Smith said. However, the skiers did have one piece of technology that proved invaluable that day: walkie-talkies.

“It was super early on that they happened to mention it to our mission coordinator,” Smith said. “Luckily they did.”

The simple radios proved critical that day. Now, the Colorado Search & Rescue Association is highlighting the potential for family radio service or general mobile radio service radios — known more generally as “walkie-talkies” — to save lives in the backcountry.

In a recent position paper, Colorado Search and Rescue Association state coordinator and Alpine Rescue Team member Bruce Beckmann wrote that the association is designating family radio service or general mobile radio service radio Channel 3.0 as the default during search and rescue emergencies in the state.

“Having direct communications with rescue subjects can be crucial during emergencies,” Beckman wrote. “Although (search and rescue) teams do not actively monitor any FRS channel, establishing a common go-to channel when (search and rescue) has been activated by other means and are en route can greatly aid rescue operations and ultimately help save lives.”

The Rocky Talkie radio, left, and Backcountry Access radio, right, are two examples of family radio service radios that are manufactured by Colorado companies.

After realizing that the skiers were carrying walkie-talkies, Alpine Rescue Team members — some of whom also happened to be carrying the radios — were able to establish direct communication more than two hours before reaching the injured skier, Smith said.

All the way up the mountain, rescuers were able to keep in contact with the skiers, who were able to relay their location, the best route in and details about the injured man’s condition over the radios, Smith said.

“He was actually in better shape than he should have been for that fall,” Smith said. “He was incredibly lucky. He was not ambulatory though. He was not going to make it out on his own.”

Using the radios, rescuers were able to instruct the other skiers on scene to complete basic assessments of the injured skier, giving them a jump start on the medical process before they actually arrived at the skier’s location themselves, Smith said.

Then, as rescue team volunteers made their way back down the mountain with the injured skier, the uninjured skiers went ahead of them and continued to use the radios to communicate the best path back, he said.

Rescuers on scene at Torreys Peak on May 28, 2023, after a skier fell about 1,000 feet down a couloir.

Overall, the radios helped make what could have been a difficult rescue go smoother and more efficiently, Smith said. Moving forward, Alpine Rescue Group mission coordinators will likely ask those in need of rescue at the start of a call whether they have a family radio service or general mobile radio service radio on them, he added.

And, if they do, Smith said, the mission coordinator will direct them to Channel 3.0.

The Colorado Search & Rescue Association’s designation of that channel for search and rescue operations in the state follows a similar practice established years ago in Wyoming, according to the association spokesperson Anna DeBattiste.

The association does not set policy but DeBattiste said the designation of family radio service or general mobile radio service radio Channel 3.0 for search and rescue communications is a recommendation akin to best practices.

“They’re just great tools to have, because there are so many places where cell phone reception is not possible or not very good or it’s in and out,” DeBattiste said. “And if you’re in a group or a group moving at different paces or with different objectives, it’s a tool for them to stay in contact.”

DeBattiste, who is also a member and spokesperson for the Summit County Rescue Group, stressed that rescue groups will not be monitoring Channel 3.0 for rescue calls. Still, walkie-talkie radios are cheap and the Summit County Rescue Group is likely to purchase a few because they could help save a life, she said.

“This is a small investment that could have a great benefit,” DeBattiste said.