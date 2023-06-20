A Colorado program is training the next generation of outdoor innovators

Scott Jensen has packaged 30 camping essentials into an 18-pound backpack as part of a business plan he honed for his Near Zero brand at the Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator program at Gunnison’s ICELab. Jensen was among several aspiring innovators displaying their ideas at the Big Gear Show in the Colorado Convention Center on June 9, 2023.

Jason Blevins/The Colorado Sun

“Here, pick this up,” says Scott Jensen, shedding his backpack on the convention center floor of the Big Gear Show.

“It’s only 18 pounds,” he says, pointing a potential hiker to a sign detailing the 30 items in the pack, including a featherweight sleeping bag, two-person tent, titanium cookset, rain gear, water filter and a camp seat that can hold 250 pounds. He’s selling his ready-for-the-trail Near Zero pack for less than $1,000.

The idea for a bundled, $1,000 Near Zero backpacking kit was born in a classroom in Gunnison where Jensen and entrepreneurs behind three other outdoor businesses are participating in a unique program that shapes concepts into business plans. The 4-year-old Moosejaw Business Accelerator Program also is helping that major retailer better connect with the next generation of outdoor innovators while establishing Western Colorado University’s growing status as an institutional hub for the outdoor recreation industry and the Gunnison River Valley as a hotbed for outdoor businesses.

For eight weeks, select business owners — who won their slot in the accelerator program with creative videos and a popular vote — are learning from mentors, business leaders and other graduates of the ICELab program, which is short for the Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship Lab. Graduates of the program get legal advice from Holland & Hart and a debut of their products at Moosejaw.com.

