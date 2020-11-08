A complete list of COVID-19 outbreaks in Eagle County

Eagle County has reported 17 outbreaks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vail Daily has reported on some of these outbreaks with individual stories, but to provide a more complete picture of Eagle County’s coronavirus trajectory, we’re collecting the full list here, with details on each outbreak.

We’ll continue to update this list weekly as the state reports new active outbreaks and closes the reporting on others. To see the current status of each outbreak, visit the state’s outbreak data webpage.

Just because an outbreak is listed as active on the state’s webpage doesn’t mean it’s ongoing, since the state only updates the database once a week.

Eagle County uses the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s definition of an outbreak, which is two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among a nonhousehold group with onset of symptoms in 14 days.

That definition excludes things like the school district moving targeted students and staff to remote learning after a positive COVID-19 test as a precaution. Those measures have, in fact, prevented outbreaks and virus transmission.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed to the virus can be tested at one of seven testing sites in the Eagle River Valley as well as testing sites in the Roaring Fork Valley for those living in Basalt and El Jebel. To find the nearest site to you and a list of providers, click here. For more information on coronavirus in Eagle County, go to ecemergency.org.

October

Northside Kitchen: 3 cases

Three employees at the Avon restaurant tested positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on Oct. 6.

The Assembly in Eagle: 2 cases

Two employees at the restaurant in Eagle Ranch tested positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on Oct. 5.

September

Vail Health: 8 cases

Eight employees at the hospital in the housekeeping department tested positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on Sept. 26. During the course of its investigation, the hospital, in a statement, said the employees did not have any close contact with patients and that the first positive case was after an employee returned from personal travel.

Marriott’s StreamSide Evergreen at Vail: 3 cases

Three hotel employees tested positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on Sept. 20.

The outbreak was considered closed on Oct. 26

August

GF Woods Construction: 2 cases

An outbreak at a construction site led to two workers testing positive through lab results.

The outbreak was originally reported on Aug. 24.

It was considered closed by Sept. 19.

Elam Construction: 3 cases

An outbreak at a construction site led to two workers testing positive through lab results and another worker considered probable due to self-reporting.

The outbreak was originally reported on Aug. 20.

It was considered closed by Sept. 28.

Battle Mountain High School: 2 cases

Battle Mountain High School reported that two support (non-teaching) staff members contracted the virus before the school year started.

The outbreak was originally reported on Aug. 19

The outbreak was considered closed by Sept. 11.

The Home Depot: 4 cases

Four employees at the home improvement store in Avon tested positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on Aug. 19.

The outbreak was considered closed on Aug. 31.

Qdoba: 4 cases

Four employees at the West Vail restaurant tested positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on Aug. 4.

The outbreak was considered closed on Aug. 21.

July

Mountain Organic Landscaping: 5 cases

Five employees tested positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on July 30.

The outbreak was considered closed by Aug. 25.

High Country Kombucha/Rocky Mountain Cultures: 10 cases

Nine staffers at the beverage production and distribution facility in Eagle tested positive through lab results while one more was considered probable due to self-reporting. The outbreak was first reported on July 24.

The outbreak was considered closed Aug. 27.

Meridian Fire and Security LLC: 2 cases

Two employees tested positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on July 29.

The outbreak was considered closed by Aug. 26.

Ground Control Concrete: 4 cases

Four concrete workers weree considered probable for the virus due to self-reporting.

The outbreak was first reported on July 16.

The outbreak was considered closed by Aug. 4

June

Walmart: 11 cases

Eleven store workers testing positive through lab results. The outbreak was first reported on June 24.

The outbreak was considered closed by Aug. 18.

City Market in El Jebel: 12 cases

An outbreak was first reported at the City Market in El Jebel on June 8, with six store workers testing positive following lab testing and another six store workers considered probable due to self-reporting.

The outbreak was considered closed by July 14.

City Market in Eagle: 4 cases

The outbreak was first reported on June 8 with four store workers testing positive for the virus through lab results.

The outbreak was considered closed by July 14.

May

Castle Peak Senior Life: 7 cases

A resident at the senior care facility in Eagle died after contracting the virus, leading to testing of all residents and staff members. In total, four residents and three staff members contracted the virus.

The outbreak was originally reported on May 8.

It was considered closed by June 8.