‘A Decent Home’ documentary screening this Thursday

Luz Galicia gives treats to her dogs in her home at Denver Meadows mobile home park in Aurora, CO. Galicia helped lead the three-year fight to save the park from closure, which ended on May 31, 2019, when owner Shawn Lustigman closed the park, in anticipation of a sale to a developer. The city granted his request for re-zoning to transit-oriented-developement three days after Denver Meadows was closed; the park is still for sale.

A Decent Home/Luz Galicia at home

In a timely overlap with the recent developments at the Dotsero mobile home park, the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards will be screening an award-winning documentary about mobile home parks and the wealth gap on Thursday, July 21.

“A Decent Home” is a searing look into how developers and private equity firms are buying up mobile home parks, in Colorado and across the nation, and turning them into profitable investments for their clients or personal gain at the expense of residents. Director Sara Terry began the project seven years ago, after reading an article on Mobile Home University , a company that instructs investors on how to squeeze the most profit out of their park ownership.

“With over 20% of Americans trying to live on $20,000 per year or less, the demand for mobile homes has never been higher — and the big winners are the owners of the mobile home parks in which those customers reside,” their website reads.

Terry said that the article appalled her, and motivated her to look deeper into the trend.

“I have long thought that the wealth gap is actually the issue of our time, so when I read that I just thought, how could it be that the wealthiest of the wealthy are buying up homes that are essentially on the lowest rung of the American dream because they can make a profit off of them?” Terry said. “And these people are so vulnerable, with very few laws to protect them.”

“A Decent Home” is streaming at the Riverwalk Theater this Thursday.

Courtesy photo

The article led her to begin making “A Decent Home,” which focuses on the narrative of the Denver Meadows mobile home park in Aurora that sold in 2018 and evicted the residents in 2019. The forceful expulsion of hundreds of residents triggered a reaction in the state legislature, which has since passed two mobile home protection and opportunity to purchase laws designed to strengthen the residents against these Goliath investors.

“Because of them, and because of everything they lost, there are now laws in Colorado that make it possible for residents to buy the park that they live in, and that provide protections, and that put legal teeth into the laws that were just sort of on the books before but had no punch,” Terry said.

Terry said that in the seven years since she began making the film, the trend of investors buying up mobile home parks has increased dramatically, and can be seen all over Colorado, just as it is taking place in our own mobile home community in Dotsero.

The screening tour of “A Decent Home” is stopping in eight different Colorado towns over the course of the week, including Leadville and Breckenridge. The screening of the movie will be followed by a panel discussion with the director and head producer, as well as representatives from local organizations involved with supporting mobile home communities and residents of the Dotsero mobile home park, who will share their recent experiences.

Terry said that the goal is to spread awareness and encourage action to help prevent this trend from sweeping the state and the nation.

“Home is the center of so many things,” Terry said. “We’re hoping with the screenings that residents are able to bring in people who didn’t know about it before. This is one of the key issues of our time, we all need to work together on this. So each screening is trying to build that out in the communities and to help give some muscle to the continued need to build greater protections.”

The Thursday screening is free and open to the public, and will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the film, visit ADecentHomeFilm.com .