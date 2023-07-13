A final interview with Mike Johnston as he prepares to become Denver’s first new mayor in 12 years

Mike Johnston speaks to supporters June 6, 2023 at Union Station in Denver.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

Former state Sen. Mike Johnston will become Denver’s first new mayor in a dozen years when he’s sworn into office Monday.

The Democrat joined The Colorado Sun for an extended discussion ahead of starting his new job. He talked about his preparations and priorities, as well as the city’s migrant crisis and his obligations to the rest of Colorado.

While Johnston wouldn’t provide a preview of what he will unveil in his inauguration speech — “I do not have any plans to play starting quarterback for the Broncos as part of my first-term plan,” he joked — he said he’ll share a 100-day plan, a year-one plan and a term-one plan.

Johnston, who was most recently serving as CEO and president of Gary Community Ventures, will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Admission is free, but tickets are required . A Denver Vibes Festival to celebrate the new mayor will be from 5 to 10 p.m. at Union Station, with music, food and local vendors. Tickets are needed to attend the festival, too.

