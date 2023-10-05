A gear swap, arts, crafts, live music and Oktoberfest and Halloween spirit all collide: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/6/23

The 54th annual Ski and Snowboard Club Vail Swap is being held this weekend at Dobson Arena in Lionshead.

Ski And Snowboard Club Vail Swap

That dusting of snow on the high mountain peaks earlier this week was a sure sign that the ski and snowboard season is approaching. Loveland, Arapahoe Basin and Keystone are all trying to open in October as conditions permit and Breckenridge and Vail plan to open on Nov. 10. To get ready to head up the hill, make sure you stop by the Ski and Snowboard Swap. This marks the 54th annual event that benefits Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, one of the valley’s oldest nonprofits. The money raised will help Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes pursue their dreams on the slopes.

Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead has been transformed into a sporting goods store. Rows and rows of equipment and racks of outerwear fill the floor. The equipment and accessories are divided into different sections so even if you just need new gloves, you can find the pair that’s right for you and get in and get out easily.

The swap will feature gently used goods and brand-new items that still have the tags on. New hard goods like skis, snowboards and boots will be available as well. Outerwear and accessories are plentiful. This is a great place to get that extra pair of socks or if you lost your goggles at the end of last season, get a pair at a discount.

At the rate kids grow, make sure you’re ready for the season and stock up on snow pants or boots. There is usually a good selection of winter boots for adults, too. Think fashionable Sorel boots for the ladies and après ski footwear for men. You can try them on for size and bring them home all while saving money.

The gear drop off period ended Thursday, so you’ll have to wait until next year to put your gear, outerwear and accessories into the swap.

Schedule:

Friday – 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keep in mind that the largest selection of sizes, colors, etc., will be when the doors open on Friday, but there will still be good finds by Sunday afternoon. The event is free to attend, but you need to reserve a ticket. To do so and to find out more information, visit VailSkiSwap.com .

Handmade in Colorado Expo

The Handmade in Colorado Expo will be held in Vail Village for the first time this weekend. The event offers art and crafts made from local Colorado artisans. Handmade in Colorado Expo/Courtesy photo

A new event is coming to the valley this weekend. The Handmade in Colorado Expo will showcase artists and crafters in a street market type of setting near the Covered Bridge and the Austria Haus along Meadow Drive in Vail Village.

The event may be new to Vail, but Handmade in Colorado has hosted events for the past 16 years. The art show was in Estes Park in August, downtown Denver in September and just last weekend, Glenwood Springs hosted it. This is a juried show and all merchandise displayed is handmade in Colorado and sold directly by the artist or crafter from Colorado.

The event expects to have 45 booths filling up Meadow Drive and all sorts of mediums will be represented. Artwork made from paint, metal, paper, fibers, wood, glass, clay, wax, even gems will be represented. Look for specialty foods that you can bring home or share at a dinner party.

In addition to the art, live music will fill the air. Listen to the Latin and gypsy sounds of Ryan Flores of Manitou Springs on Friday. On Saturday, Rodrigo Arrequin, a Mexican guitarist and composer from Tijuana, Mexico, who is currently living in Colorado, will play at the event.

The Handmade in Colorado Expo will run Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit HandmadeInColorado.com .

Gyptober Fall Fest

The town of Gypsum is once again hosting Gyptober Fall Fest, an occasion that celebrates all things fall. From Oktoberfest themes to Halloween costumes, anything goes at the Lundgren Amphitheater Field this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. and there’s a whole host of free activities the entire family can enjoy:

2 p.m.: Event begins

2:30 p.m.: Great Pumpkin Race (age groups staggered, 2-5 and 6-10, Participants receive a mini-pumpkin and medal)

2:45 p.m.: Youth Apple Cider Holding Contest (Halloween mugs for winners ages 4-8 and 9-20)

3 p.m.: Adult Stein Holding Contest ($25 each for male and female winner; all participants keep their beer; 21 and older only)

3:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Decorating Contest entries due

4 p.m.: Pumpkin Sweeping Contest (Pumpkins for winners ages 4-8 and 9-12)

4:30 p.m.: Pumpkin Decorating Contest judging and prize awarding

5 p.m.: Event ends

Other activities include free carnival and lawn games, bounce houses, slides and an obstacle course. There’s also Trunk-or-Treat where kids will find cars decorated for the occasion and candy will be given out of the cars’ trunks. Food, soft drinks and beer will be available for purchase at Fox Den. For more information, go to the Calendar of Events on TownOfGypsum.com .

Last Vail Farmers Market and Art Show

This Sunday marks the last Vail Farmers’ Market & Art Show in Vail Village. Vail Farmers’ Market & Art Show/Courtesy photo

This Sunday marks the last Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show, the county’s largest market that runs 17 Sundays, starting on Father’s Day. The event has grown over its 23-year history and now boasts almost 150 vendors. At this point in the season, you are sure to find late-harvest fruits and vegetables like apples, pears, tomatoes and squash. Don’t forget to stock up on some of the finds like local honey, soaps, meats, and specialty foods.

It’s called an art show as well as a farmers’ market. Check out the paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, handcrafted leather goods and more. Housewares and clothing can be found as well. There is literally something for all ages and tastes.

Speaking of tastes, the market is also a great place to grab a bite to eat. With 40 vendors featuring everything from barbecue delights from Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ to salmon wraps from Kaleb’s Katch and bratwursts, springs rolls and desserts, cookies, pastries and sweet roasted nuts, it’s the best place for your group to find something for everyone’s palates.

The hours are from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Parking is free during the day and the Vail Village parking structure may fill up, but you can always park in the Lionshead parking structure and take the free in-town shuttle bus to the market venue. For more information and to learn more about the vendors, go to VailFarmersMarket.com .

Beaver Creek Gives Night

Sally January, owner of Alpine Kind is participating in Beaver Creek Gives Night on Friday along with other businesses to benefit Mountain Youth. Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

Head up to Beaver Creek Village and do a little shopping and dining and give back to charity at the same time. Beaver Creek Gives Night is being hosted this Friday and on Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. 10% of the proceeds on Friday will go to Mountain Youth.

The participating businesses include Base Mountain Sports, Alpine Kind, Generation BC, BC Gear and Blue Moose Pizza. If you need to get any winter gear, Base Mountain Sports has you covered with everything from hard goods to accessories. Alpine Kind offers clothing, shoes, hats and ball caps, great gift ideas and jewelry, BC Gear lets you fly the Beaver Creek brand with cool t-shirts and other logo wear and gifts and find some items for the kids in Generation BC. Stop by Blue Moose Pizza and grab a slice, garlic cheesy bread or a beet salad with goat cheese, toasted pecans and basil vinaigrette.

This week’s nonprofit, Mountain Youth, strives to help youth in our community thrive in collaborative ways. The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, the “You Told Us” Social Norms campaign and Eat, Chat Parent are just some of Mountain Youth’s programs that provide opportunities for positive youth development, leadership and bridging communities.

At the second Beaver Creek Gives Night on Oct. 24, Mountain Pride will be the nonprofit that benefits from the sales at the same five businesses participating in the first Beaver Creek Gives Night. Mountain Pride’s vision is to embrace, strengthen and celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ community through education, connection, advocacy and access to resources.

Vail Fire Open House

This weekend kicks off Fire Prevention Week and Vail Fire and Emergency Services in West Vail is hosting an open house on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event and there will be activities for all ages. Come check out the equipment displays up close and try the kids obstacle course. There will also be fire safety information on smoke alarms, exit drills and carbon monoxide alarms presented by the Fire Prevention Division.

Fire Prevention Week is observed this time of year in the United States and Canada and has been around since 1925, when President Calvin Coolidge gave the first Presidential Proclamation to host this event during the week of Oct. 9. This year’s theme is “Cooking Starts with You. Pay Attention to Fire Prevention.” This year, Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 8–14.

Take your kids to this and talk about exit strategies and what to do in case there is a fire in your home. Vail Fire is buying lunch, too. Free hot dogs and chips will be served while they last.