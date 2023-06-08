A half-mile stretch of the Vail Pass recreation path will close for 2 days next week

A portion of the recreation path on Vail Pass will close on June 14 and 15.

Colorado Department of Transportation/courtesy photo

The Interstate 70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project will require full-closure points on the Vail Pass Recreation Trail on Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, between trail mile points 186 and 186.5. The purpose of the closures is to complete asphalt repair work in four locations along the new trail section. The repairs are necessary due to the impact of last winter’s early snowfall.

The closures will only affect the specific areas where the repair work is taking place. The rest of the recreation path, outside of the designated closure points, will remain open and accessible for public use.



However, during the closure period, trail users will be unable to pass through the designated closure points. Trail users will need to turn around when they reach these areas:

Westbound trail users will turn around at approximately Mile Point 186.5, located before one of the new pedestrian bridges over Gore Creek.

Eastbound trail users will turn around at approximately Mile Point 186, near the other new pedestrian bridge over Gore Creek.

The closures will be limited to daylight hours, spanning approximately 12 hours each day. Providing an alternate route for trail users during these specific closures is not feasible due to the location of the repair work at the narrow pedestrian bridges.

The project team will place signs at the top of Vail Pass and at the trail turnoff from U.S. Highway 6, notifying trail users about the temporary closure.

For more information about the Vail Pass project, go to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website , or call 970-688-8233