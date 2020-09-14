A huge number of Coloradans already say they won’t get a coronavirus vaccine. Will politics make it worse?

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, makes a point during a news conference about the state’s efforts to cut the spread of the new coronavirus Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denver.

David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

A coronavirus vaccine could end this agonizing pandemic. But two new polls out last week revealed startling numbers on how many Coloradans actually want to receive one.

The first, from the Colorado Health Foundation, found nearly one-third of Coloradans surveyed said they would likely not step up to get vaccinated for coronavirus when a vaccine becomes available. Fewer than half of the people in the survey said they are very likely to get the vaccine.

And that was actually the more optimistic of the two polls. An AARP poll found that, if a free coronavirus vaccine were available today, more Coloradans would choose not to get it than would choose to receive it.

To Jennifer Reich, a professor of sociology at the University of Colorado Denver who has spent years studying why people refuse vaccines, the numbers weren’t that surprising. Colorado has long struggled with near-bottom vaccination rates for kids, and the combination of a strong anti-vaccination movement and a deeply entrenched libertarian ethos makes it logical that the state will also likely struggle to persuade people to get a coronavirus vaccine, Reich said.

