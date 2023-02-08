A long lunch in Eagle County

Whether you’re drawn to the tiki bar or the sushi, the Japanese whisky or the whole, fresh fish, Hooked is welcoming. Meander through a menu studded with small plates and big flavors, and try a barrel-aged cocktail or two.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

Some days start out normal enough — you shower and go to work, or you head out the door and go skiing. There’s the grocery shopping, the cleaning project, the emails needing a response. Phone calls and to-do lists. And then something happens… the long lunch. Maybe it’s an impromptu meet-up with a good friend, or a planned meal that turns expansive. One moment you’re sitting down at the table, and the next you are ordering another round with no intention of leaving any time soon. There’s something almost-stolen about a long lunch. So rarely planned, they have a mind of their own, showing up when least expected.

Friends meet over cocktails and snacks at Tavern in Lionshead. With an expansive menu that offers a little bit of everything, as well as a prime location adjacent to the gondola, it’s easy to start early and go late at the base-area restaurant.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

Drunken Goat in Edwards is famous for shareable platters of cheese, meat and more. The wines-by-the-glass menu encourages trying lots of different things, and there’s no harm in indulging in everything and taking the rest of the day off.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

Pepi’s Restaurant has always been people-watching central. A favorite of visitors from around the globe, there’s something comforting and energetic about the classic menu. Try a bowl of French onion soup on a cold and blustery day, and one thing might lead to another.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine