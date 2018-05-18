A look at Hickenlooper’s choices: Judges from Aurora theater shooting trial, Dynel Lane case among three finalists for Colorado Supreme Court seat

Gov. John Hickenlooper is about to make his fifth appointment to the seven-member Colorado Supreme Court, and he has three candidates — all with similar backgrounds but each with a different area of expertise.

The person whom the term-limited Democrat decides on will have big shoes to fill: the retiring Chief Justice Nancy E. Rice. Hickenlooper's selection will also solidify his outsized influence on the panel as he prepares to leave office.

The three candidates are all jurists. One oversaw the trial of the Aurora theater gunman, and another presided over the high-profile case of a woman who cut the fetus out of a Boulder County mother-to-be's womb. All three, put forth by a judicial nominating commission for Hickenlooper's consideration, are graduates of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

"The three candidates are similar in a lot of ways," said Christopher Jackson, an appellate lawyer at the Denver firm of Sherman & Howard and a close follower of the Colorado Supreme Court. "All three of them have experience as state trial court judges. All three of them reside in the Denver metro area."

The governor's pick will join the Colorado Supreme Court as it continues to face questions about the state's growth, oil and gas industry and complicated tax law known as the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. The person selected, the high court's second new justice in a year, will come amid a wave of change for the panel.

