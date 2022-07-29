Topher Straus returns for closing of ‘The Parks’ exhibition

"Big Bend National Park," by Topher Straus, sublimated on aluminum, Vail International Gallery.

Courtesy image

Following a successful month-long run, Colorado artist Topher Straus returns to Vail. He’ll be at Vail International Gallery Saturday from 3-6 p.m. for a celebratory closing party for his solo exhibition “The Parks.”

Straus’ exhibition “The Parks” is, to date, the largest solo exhibition of his work ever held, featuring more than 30 of his original, digital prints, many of which feature U.S. national parks. Following the closing of the show, many of the exhibited works will be taken down and shipped, so the reception represents the last and best opportunity to see the broadest presentation of Straus’ work and meet the artist.

Topher’s process begins with a photo, often one from a personal, outdoor experience, or a compelling reference image from which he bases his work. Using a computer and stylus he paints virtually over the photo, each virtual paint stroke with the stylus requires specific and deliberate concentration as he selects intuitively from infinite color options just as a traditional oil painter would.

When the composition is complete a file with the image is sent to the printer who sublimates the painting onto an aluminum sheet. The sublimation process bonds dye to the aluminum on a molecular level, creating an archival quality work that is ready to hang.

Topher’s art is receiving a great deal of recognition, including a collaboration with Marriott Luxury Collection Hotels’ who recently opened the “Topher Straus Art Walk” at the new Hythe Hotel in Vail.

“Topher Straus’ compositions combine technology and artistry, re-invigorating our vision of the American landscape as we move forward into the 21st century,” said Marc LeVarn, Vail International Gallery co-owner.

The Vail International Gallery opened in 2005 and over the past 16 years has held numerous exhibitions of regional and internationally known artists. The gallery has exhibited at national art fairs including Art Aspen and SCOPE Miami Beach. For more information visit the gallery website at VailGallery.com or contact the gallery at (970) 476-2525 or info@vailgallery.com .