A new bill would make it easier for Colorado restaurants to allow dogs on patios

Falco, a retired military dog, keeps watch while his humans, Shelli and Randel Patty, order food at the Yappy Hour for the K9s for Vets event on Tuesday at Chophouse in Beaver Creek. If passed, the new Colorado law would be permissive, meaning businesses can choose to allow dogs.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Attention all owners of good boys around Colorado: A bill introduced this month in the state Senate would make it easier for you to bring your dog onto restaurant patios.

Senate Bill 20-078 outlines rules for restaurants looking to cater to dogs and their owners. If it’s passed, restaurants can still choose to allow dogs, or not, moving forward.

“This isn’t just the ‘dogs run amok’ bill, it’s ‘good dogs on good patios,’” Sen. Kerry Donovan, who introduced the bill along with Rep. Alec Garnett, told The Denver Post.

“Colorado loves their dogs, so it seemed like it was valuable to make (the law) clear,” she added. “If you want to have some furry friends on your patio, you can go for it if you follow the rules.”

Read the full story via The Denver Post.