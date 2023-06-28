A night at the track: here’s why Eagle BMX’s Monday evening race series is worth checking out

Eagle BMX hosts races on Monday nights and gate practice on Thursdays. "It’s always open," said Izzy Sargent. "So just come here and ride. Some kids come ride the track all day.”

Shane Macomber/Courtesy photo

“He’s locked in coming down that straight away, and off the last turn it’s all Noyola on the top spot, Macomber picking it up on the two as we come back home,” a gravy-train voice echos with auctioneering speed from the loudspeaker off the pristine, jagged mountain backdrop.

“Noyola, Macomber, one-two, Pullman on the three spot — they’ll bring this one back through smooth,” it decrescendos.

“That’s the way it goes.”

Erick Grindle started announcing BMX races almost 20 years ago. Since 2011, he has been the USA BMX national series announcer. He’s been an on-the-road ambassador for USA BMX since January, visiting local trips in-between his national series races. Christie Noteware/Courtesy photo

Listening to the effortless string of play-by-play Monday night in Eagle, one could easily assume veteran USA BMX national series announcer Erick Grindle came out of the womb clasping a microphone. In reality, his announcing gig began after a race injury in his 30s.

“We didn’t have an announcer at our local track, and after a couple of weeks, the guys were like, ‘come on man, you want to do that?'” he recollected from his all-seeing perch on the Eagle BMX track’s enormous first banked curve. The Paul Swangard of the sport, Grindle has established his own “Around the Bowerman Curve” slogan or two in his 12-year run.

“He’s got all these catchphrases,” smiled Izzy Sargent, the 2021 Race of Champions winner at Grands — the annual late-November BMX Super Bowl.

Similar to having the voice of Hayward Field show up at a random middle school twilight meet, Grindle’s appearance in Eagle this week — one stop of 53 (and counting) on a 12,000-mile, six-month (and counting) cross-county motorhome tour — brought a distinguished aura.

“It’s a national sound,” described 51-year-old Chuck Collins, pedaling proof — along with the two-year-olds in the Strider bike event — that BMX is for all ages.

“I feel like the energy is better,” added Carbondale rider Campbell Maybon after advancing to mains — the sport’s ‘final’ — via a first-qualifier victory. “His voice is pretty iconic.”

There are two types of BMX races. ‘Cruiser’ bikes use 24-inch wheels and ‘class’ bikes have 20-inch wheels. The proficiency levels for class races are novice, intermediate and expert for boys and novice, intermediate, girl, for girls. Shane Macomber/Courtesy photo

Grindle’s presence provided vivid color to an already-pleasant evening, but a night spent at the Eagle BMX track is picturesque, even without his vibrant tones. The cloudless, blue sky, jaw-dropping mountain view and neighborhood Americana setting is — and this isn’t hyperbolic local favoritism here — certainly superior to Wrigley, Three Rivers, Target Field or Oracle Park. Just like baseball, however, the parents, grandparents, friends and nearby dog-walkers in attendance on June 26 wouldn’t have needed to know a thing about BMX in order to enjoy the weekly Monday-evening race.

“That’s what it is,” agreed Christie Noteware, a BMX parent who provides for the multitude of kids — from beginner to seasoned pro — who suit up on the Cruiser (24-inch wheels) or ‘class’ (20-inch wheels) divisions each week. Before one heat finishes, the next race has started, and Noteware stands in the middle path where panting kids rush back to the starting line for another round.

Athletes rip around the Eagle BMX track during the state qualifier race earlier this month. Shane Macomber/Courtesy photo

“We want them to get outside, in fresh air, healthy exercise. It’s good for the mind, body and soul,” she continued. “They have so much fun and they love it. It’s just about the atmosphere.”

Track operator Jay Lucas concurs.

“It puts kids on bicycles,” he said of the ethos of the track he started 14 years ago. “We put kids behind handlebars, not behind the video game console.”

Eagle BMX track owner Jay Lucas competes in Monday’s race. His son, Halsey (yellow shirt), came right from work and competed in his steel-toed boots. Christie Noteware/Courtesy photo

In addition to the weekly races, where athletes are guaranteed two races — and possibly up to six if they were to compete in both Cruiser and class categories, Lucas runs gate practices every Thursday. He welcomes, scaffolds and shepherds novice and veterans alike. In a valley where every passion — from Alpine and mogul skiing to open-water swimming, baseball and XTERRA — is addressed with pointed intensity, the Eagle BMX leaders have nurtured a culture of approachability.

A youngster gets some air during the state qualifier race held at the Eagle BMX race complex on June 11. Shane Macomber/Courtesy photo

“We have the most amazing group of families here. We’re like the ‘no-drama,’ we just want to have fun. And that’s what the Hawaiian shirts are,” Noteware said, pointing to a bike-straddling, patiently waiting Brennen Collins. The 11-year-old launched his ‘Flyin Hawaiian’ team at the recent GoPro Mountain Games dual slalom event.

“He was like, ‘everyone wear ‘Flyin’ Hawaiians,’ to have fun,'” Noteware explained. The look has caught on. At state races, other teams are jealous.

Members of Eagle County BMX sport their Hawaiian shirts at a recent race. Eagle County BMX/Courtesy photo

“It feels pretty good,” Collins shyly said of the notoriety. “I hope to make like, actual jerseys.”

The squad’s season-long prize money is going towards a Top Golf trip at the end of the year.

“That was the thing,” Noteware said. “Bringing the kids back to why we do this: for fun.”

Eagle BMX has cultivated the highly-competitive side though, too. They recently hosted a camp with two-time Olympian Tory Nyhaug.

“It was pretty special,” young rider Nicky Callis said. “He taught us some things and I think we all got better from his camp.”

Two-time Olympian Tory Nyhaug hosted a clinic with Eagle BMX athletes earlier in June. Robin Olsen/Courtesy photo

2016 Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields visited last summer and is returning again in August and world-renowned coach Burlin Harris is in town for a clinic July 11-13.

“They tell us they love coming here because kids are so respectful,” Notewhere said of the distinguished guests. “(Our kids) still don’t know everything and they want to learn.”

But they know a lot, and they’re pretty good, too. Tiegan Stiebel, 13, is an Eagle BMX rider who will compete at BMX Worlds this August in Scotland.

Two-time Olympian Tory Nyhaug hosted a clinic with Eagle BMX athletes earlier in June. Robin Olsen/Courtesy photo

Callis’ buddy, Gavin Waters feels like clipping into his pedals, something reserved for over 13-year-old intermediate or expert classes, has been his cornerstone improvement in 2023.

“Last year I had an injury, so it’s nice to come back to this,” he said.

‘This,’ means racing in general, but also the venue itself, which was built in 2009. The construction coincided with Sargent’s introduction to the sport. Now, the 20-year-old works at Wanderlust Dogs by day and rides bikes at night; she’s cherished watching her former students mature into viable competitors.

The Eagle BMX track was built in 2009 and has hosted one of the larger state series races in Colorado each summer since. Shane Macomber/Courtesy photo

“It’s really cool to see all the kids grow,” she said. “Like, I used to teach Calen (White) and now he’s just as fast as me.”

Last year, Sargent earned the third-place National Age Group plate but couldn’t defend her ROC title, which she hopes to reclaim this fall. While the younger athletes racing 20-inch wheels on Monday were striving to improve their proficiency (for boys, the progression goes from ‘novice’ to ‘intermediate’ to ‘expert.’ For girls, it’s ‘novice,’ ‘intermediate,’ and ‘girl.’) Sargent was there to duke it out against her friend and rival, Alex Blaner for, well, mostly pride.

In the main, Sargent led the entire race…until the final straightaway, when Blaner snuck by on the outside.

“I mean it happens,” she laughed.

“I was starting to move over not knowing he was there, so I instantly moved back so I didn’t get disqualified,” Sargent said.

As a national-caliber rider, Sargent’s name is familiar to Grindle, and now he has some extra, boots-on-the-ground intel for Grands.

“That’s the key to this whole thing. Come out, hang out, and put these local tracks on the map more than they are,” he said of his road-trip ambassador mission, which involves stops at one of the 275-plus USA BMX local tracks in-between national series events.

“It gives me a better chance to get more information on those kids and I can talk about their local track at the national.”

Grindle, his wife and the couple’s three golden retrievers took the motorhome — they moved out of their house permanently in January and have been on the road ever since — to Grand Junction for a race Tuesday. Of all the venues he’s seen, the Eagle BMX track stands out.

“I mean, the setting alone just sets it apart from the other tracks. You can look out at the Rocky Mountains all around,” he said, adding that there is no formal requirement for track distance, but the typical range is 700-1300-feet.

“This one is kind of unique because there’s a big elevation change, so it’s more of a downhill kind of track.”

Sometimes, the speed serves up spills, and when it does, Grindle is ready with a perfectly encouraging phrase. One young rider hit the deck hard late in the evening, but was coaxed to his feet and road home bravely. Throughout, Grindle’s voice acknowledged reality without shining an unwanted spotlight on the boy. He deftly balances an acute, sixth-sense of race dynamics and situational awareness, pinpointing each 60-second races’ key moments with the sometimes sensitive needs and abilities of the riders ripping over each bump, jump and tabletop.

“He’s really clear when he announces,” Waters said.

“He just explains it well,” added Callis. “He always says the nicknames nice and loud, too.”

Sometimes there’s a pronunciation mistake, and occasionally, Grindle receives an angry parental glance, but not often.

“You have to read the room,” Grindle aptly stated.

“It’s one of those things where I feel you need to just kind of hype it up and make it more exciting,” he continues, explaining his primary goal as MC as “capturing people from the outside.”

“If they’re not at the track I want them to hear what’s going on,” he said. “It naturally makes them want to gravitate towards the track to see what’s going down.”

As the sun starts to set, the crowd disperses and bikes and little tikes are loaded up for the night, the satisfactory looks on everyone’s faces indicate one of two truths. Either Grindle succeeded, or the sport, the setting and the scenery themselves were sufficient enough.