 A night for stars: YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show showcases local talent at The Amp in Vail while raising money for a great cause | VailDaily.com
A night for stars: YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show showcases local talent at The Amp in Vail while raising money for a great cause

Chris Dillmann
  

Siblings Aidan and Michaela Bonta perform at Tuesday's YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show in Vail. The fundraiser used to be the Star Dancing Gala before evolving into a variety show format.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Emma Cerovich performs an original song during the YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show Tuesday in Vail. There were four different acts throughout the night.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Kids from COPA soccer show off their skills during the YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show Tuesday in Vail. YouthPower365’s The Steadman Clinic COPA is a seven-week youth soccer program teaching them a variety of skills beyond soccer.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show ended with a flash dance mob Tuesday in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
The live auction at the YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show Tuesday in Vail features fabulous prizes. Items included a trip to Portugal, $6,000 in Vail Resorts dining credit, and a new GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
Vail Mountain Cirque flies high during the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show Tuesday in Vail.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

