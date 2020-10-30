A Night of Heroes goes virtual: You’re invited to Sunday awards celebration to honor front-line workers

Eagle County’s front-line heroes are always adapting to difficult situations on the fly, so it’s only fitting that the county’s annual public safety awards celebration is doing the same in a year where everyone has had to adjust to COVID-19.

A Night of Heroes, also known as the Eagle County Public Safety Awards Celebration, will be a virtual gala this year with the event going live from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1. Don’t forget to set your clocks back to catch the livestream on time with daylight saving time beginning Sunday.

In the wake of 9/11, the Rotary Clubs of Eagle County started an annual event to recognize public safety heroes, including emergency responders, medical professionals and community leaders.

This year’s event has taken on extra meaning due to the increased demands and risks brought on by COVID-19 and a record-breaking wildfire season both in Eagle County and around the state.

Starting Hearts, an Eagle County-based nonprofit dedicated to saving the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims, is co-hosting the gala with the local Rotary organizations to shine a light on our first responders — who never seek out the spotlight themselves — and recognize them for the outstanding job they do. The event will also be a fundraiser with proceeds going to Starting Hearts and the Eagle County Emergency Responders Fund.

“At times of greatest strife, ECERF steps up and provides critical funding to our first responder families during hardships or crisis,” Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek wrote in his most recent column in the Vail Daily. “They also provide scholarships to students wishing to enter a career in emergency response. ECERF assists emergency responders and family members of all Eagle County law enforcement agencies, fire agencies, ambulance service agencies, Vail Mountain Rescue, Vail Public Safety Communications, and Vail Ski Patrol. They provide a venue for the community to show its deep appreciation to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

Everybody’s invited

Since this year’s gala isn’t limited by capacity, organizers are encouraging all of Eagle County’s citizens and safety agencies across the state to join the celebration.

The event features music, raffles, a silent auction and, of course, the incredible stories of those in our community who put their lives at risk to keep us safe.

Eagle County residents can virtually meet local first responders and show them how much they are appreciated.

You may participate by contacting one of the sponsoring organizations or simply going online to http://www.StartingHearts.org.