A Place To Stay

Edwards | The Inn at Riverwalk

After a complete “reimagining,” The Inn at Riverwalk has a new, mountain-modern ambiance with an inviting lobby where guests can relax, work or play. In addition to the beautiful new interior, lots of little touches show just how much thought went into the project. From tiled entryways to the guest rooms, just perfect for ski or bike gear, to a plethora of energy efficiencies that keep the hotel certified Actively Green, the hotel is intuitively designed and easy to navigate. The pool area and fire pit also received a refresh, so it’s easy to achieve the hotel’s mission: Stay and play. Close to, literally, everything, Riverwalk is a hub of activity, including a movie theater, 11 restaurants, more than 25 retail stores and countless business services.

Avon | Christie Lodge

Coming off a recent full-scale remodeling project, Avon’s Christie Lodge offers an inviting setup for travelers. Located in the middle of Avon with on-site restaurant Pho 20, and within easy walking distance of Pazzo’s, Loaded Joe’s, The Blue Plate and Vin 48, the all-suite rental and timeshare property is hard to beat for sheer value and accessibility. Christie Lodge is in easy access to bus routes to both Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle. Whether it’s a one- or three-bedroom option, all the suites include kitchens, private balconies, housekeeping services and 24-hour front desk help. Indoor/outdoor pool, children’s activity center, a fitness room and outdoor fire pit round out the amenities. The staff’s motto? “Having fun helping our owners and guests have fun.”

West Vail

Highline, a DoubleTree by Hilton

After a massive renovation that updated this West Vail mainstay, Highline, a DoubleTree by Hilton is a stylish space designed to make it easy for families. The mountain modern design is both warm and sleek, and the communal areas are so inviting that there’s an energetic hum. In addition to the three restaurants on property, many more are in walking distance. Coupled with the hotel’s free shuttle service to Vail Village, having a rental car is unnecessary. Most of the hotel rooms include a daybed, and some suites offer separate living and kitchen areas. In addition to rooms for large groups, weddings and meetings, other updated facilities include an outdoor heated pool and hot tub, patio with outdoor fireplaces, 24-hour fitness center and onsite ski/bike rental shop along with five massage treatment rooms.

Vail Village | Four Seasons Vail

Situated right in the middle of Vail Village, Four Seasons Vail is an integral part of the village scene, complete with special touches such as catering to four-legged friends. Don’t bother renting a car, as everything is walkable from this central hotel. Specializing in bespoke experiences, a stay at Four Seasons highlights the local landscape, be it with access to fresh powder stashes with a ski concierge, or a tour of a local distillery followed by a tasting. The spa is a main attraction, as are the on-site restaurants. Flame specializes in all manner of steaks and chops, while the more casual The Remedy Bar has something special going most days.

East Vail | Vail Racquet Club

Once you discover East Vail, you might not want to ever stay anywhere else. With bus access to Vail Village but on the edge of the “wild,” Vail Racquet Club’s 20-acre property is surrounded by aspens and pines. Guests are free to wander the forested grounds and the park, making it a special place for visitors. One-, two- and three-bedroom condos, as well as suites, give groups of all sizes plenty of options. With on-site banquet space, large parties and weddings are easy to host — and they only allow one wedding per weekend. Hotel guests are welcome to use the spa, pool and a bevy of complimentary fitness classes, and the new restaurant, Heirloom, offers a wide variety of seasonal options.