A road trip to remember: Utah man surpasses 100,000 vertical feet in a single ski day while driving across the country

William Reillo smiles on the chairlift while skiing at Beaver Creek Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Reillo surpassed 100,000 vertical feet after spending two days driving across the country from New York City.

William Reillo/Courtesy photo

Many people may try to ski or ride 100,000 vertical feet in a single day, but New York native, and current Utah resident, William Reillo took the feat to a whole new level at the end of January.

Unlike most skiing stories, the beginning of Reillo’s feat began in a car, amongst the streets and lights of New York City, instead of on the pristine slopes of a ski resort.

“We currently live in Utah and we moved out from New York City,” Reillo said. “I was driving my girlfriend’s car over in order to just have one more car over in Utah.”

In order to make the 2,000-plus-mile trip more manageable and enjoyable after the holidays, Reillo figured he would stop in Colorado along the way for a few days of skiing.

“It was just me, the ski gear and all of our stuff,” Reillo said. “I drove across the country and I managed to get to Colorado in a little over two days.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Reillo said that he then stayed with a friend in Denver for a night before heading to the Summit County area for a few days of skiing.

He went to Breckenridge Ski Resort on Sunday, Jan. 22, where he unknowingly logged 97,527 vertical feet without even really trying to chase any sort of mark for vertical feet.

That night, Reillo said he grew inspired as he saw other people’s stories of surpassing 100,000 vertical feet in a single ski day. The stories had such a big impact that Reillo decided to head further down Interstate 70 in order to go after the 100,000 vertical feet barrier at Beaver Creek Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“I thought I might as well cross over to 100,” Reillo said of his thought process. “ I thought it was pretty cool.”

Reillo says he arrived at Beaver Creek Resort when the lifts started turning at 8:30 a.m. and then stayed on the slopes the majority of the day.

Unlike most who chase after vertical feet, Reillo did not utilize a specific strategy — like taking the lift that gains the most vertical feet, or planning what number he should be at by certain points in the day.

Instead, Reillo said he focused on having fun on the slopes while trying to push himself.

“I was just having fun,” Reillo said. “I was all alone and I just wanted to test myself by doing some double black diamonds for the first time.”

After enjoying his time on the mountain for the majority of the day, Reillo finally took a glance at his Epic Mix app to find himself at about 97,000 vertical feet.

He extended his ski day by an extra hour or so, completed a few more runs and ultimately surpassed 100,000 vertical feet before the resort closed.

Reillo gained 102,704 vertical feet while riding on 12 different lifts throughout the day, never taking longer than a 15-minute break to eat or go to the bathroom.

William Reillo’s stats on the Epic Mix app after skiing at Beaver Creek Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Reillo surpassed 100,000 vertical feet after driving across the country from New York City.

William Reillo/Courtesy photo

If surpassing 100,000 vertical feet in a single ski day was not impressive by itself, Reillo then got in his car and drove a little over seven hours to the Salt Lake City airport to pick up his girlfriend.

“I drove seven to eight hours after that,” Reillo said. “I got to Salt Lake around 11 p.m. — that is when my girlfriend landed — and we went to our house after that. It was a long day.”

The trip made for a marathon of a day, but Reillo said it was 100% worth the exhaustion and fatigue the next morning.

With a mountain endurance background, Reillo said he did not really feel challenged by the escapade until the next day.

“The next day it hit me,” Reillo said. “I guess it was the excitement of being out in Colorado skiing.”

Reillo said he recovered the day after before he strapped on his skis again in order to head back up to ski the mountains in Utah.

Overall, he says he’s glad he found a way to maximize his time in Colorado. Not only did it make for a memorable road trip, but it also expanded his skiing skills after he logged his first full ski season last year.

“It was pretty exciting,” Reillo said of completing a double black run at Beaver Run. “I was really proud and happy to achieve that. It was one of the steepest parts that I have done and it was super moguly and I didn’t fall. It was just a happy moment for me to share with myself.”

Reillo plans to ski throughout the rest of the season and hopes to transfer the skills he learned from skiing on the East Coast to Western ski resorts

With a ski trip in the works for March, surpassing 100,000 feet for a second time may be in the near future for Reillo.

“I am thinking of going out to the Mountain West again hopefully in March,” Reillo said. “That is definitely something I am planning to do.”