A sense of welcome from Edwards’ 714 HOME

Dominique Taylor Photography

When it’s a long-time dream, it has a way of working out: at least that’s what Kelly Newman has found. She moved to Vail and opened 714 HOME in Edwards about nine months before the pandemic caused shutdowns. Though it’s been a wild ride, the home decor shop weathered the times to become an essential part of the Edwards retail scene.

Newman enjoyed working as a medical speech-language pathologist specializing in swallowing disorders for 33 years, but she always dreamed of owning a home store full-time. Though she collected items from her travels nationwide and sold them in pop-up shows, boutiques and out of her home, she couldn’t juggle two full-time jobs.

So, for 13 years she continued to live in Los Angeles with her husband and sell beachy and Bohemian-themed items while working full-time in the medical field. She knew that “someday soon” they’d move to Vail, a place they have been visiting since they married more than three decades ago. When they first bought a home in the valley, work unexpectedly kept them based in Los Angeles. But Newman couldn’t hold off on her dream any longer; she was ready to breathe in the fresh mountain air and slow down. After moving to the valley, she opened 714 HOME.

“Within three months, we were gaining momentum. Winning bronze in the Best of Vail (home décor category) humbled me deeply,” Newman said. “I think the valley has been so hungry for a gift shop.”

“I gravitate toward a very natural and comfortable feel. People have said, ‘I’d love to take everything home.'” — Kelly Newman, 714 HOME

Her store, named after her wedding anniversary and her daughter’s birthday (July 14), features natural, earthy, textured products with a relaxed feel. She sells a variety of home items, from pottery, pillows and frames to tea towels featuring the four-leggeds she loves (dogs), signs and welcome mats. You might find a red cowhide ottoman for $99, a stoneware spoon rest for $14 or a starburst light fixture for $499 among the treasures in her store.

A quartet of contemporary deer heads from 714 HOME. Dominique Taylor Photography

Although she began offering more furniture when she opened, she quickly transitioned to more gifts and accessories, because that’s what her customers wanted. Her soy-based Velvet Whiskey candles are handmade by a woman who lives in a farmhouse in Kentucky, while her mixed drink dehydrated fruit infusions are made by a Texas woman. Her elk leather backpacks are made in Eagle. She collects other gifts like jewelry, antiques or barware from her travels.

“I gravitate toward a very natural and comfortable feel. People have said, ‘I’d love to take everything home,'” she said. “One woman came in and said, ‘Oh my gosh — I just want to move into your store; this is what my home would look like.'”

Newman purposely sources items people can’t find online, and doesn’t list everything online, because she believes in the power of human interaction when it comes to choosing a special gift for someone or decorating your home.

“It feeds the senses to have a small shop where you can smell, touch and feel things — people want to smell the soy-based candles and the cowhide and leather bags. We as human beings have to do that, versus just clicking online,” she said. “I will never go completely online. I would close completely if I didn’t have a brick and mortar store and had to go solely online.”

The heart of customer service

Newman learned to adapt to change from an early age: Her father served in the Air Force, so she lived in about 15 states, moving every two to three years. Her childhood experiences, along with working with patients dealing with head injuries, strokes, swallowing disorders and diseases like Parkinson’s, have taught her to reach out to people, listen to what they want and need, have patience — particularly as a speech pathologist — and in general, be a kind and soothing presence.

“It all translates to customers. If a customer wants something specific, I try to bend over backwards and find it for them,” she said.

She credits her eye for design to her mother, who “always loved design and pretty things,” she says. “She grew up in the Depression Era and when (it ended), a lot of them gravitated toward the beautiful things in life.”

Newman’s mother didn’t have a lot of money, but she loved stores like Ethan Allen and often took her kids there to admire the items. She always decorated their home for the holidays and made the kids’ rooms appealing.

“She always had a beautiful house for us,” Newman said.

And that’s what Newman hopes to encourage through her store: She wants people to discover new ways to create a more comfortable and welcoming home.