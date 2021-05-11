A ‘super-sized talent show’: Stars Variety Show seeking local talent to perform at Ford Amphitheater in July

During the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020, local Jon Resnick picked up fire poi and entertained families throughout Eagle County. The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 is altering its annual Star Dancing Gala this year to present the Stars Variety Show in July, a talent show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail for locals.



Performers of every ilk have been itching to get back on stage over the past 15 months, and now, anyone who has a talent they have been vying to unveil to an actual audience has a unique opportunity to do so this summer in Vail.

The largest annual fundraising event of the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 — the Star Dancing Gala — is morphing beyond fancy footwork this year to the Stars Variety Show and is seeking community members equipped with spectacle-oriented talents.

The first of its kind, the YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show on July 13 will take place at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and will be a professional display of local talent and will consider anyone and everyone with a special flair for entertainment. Dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians, jugglers, acrobats, actors, speed painters — anyone with an act that can be delivered in three minutes or less — is encouraged to submit a short video sampling their performance.

“For the last decade, the Star Dancing Gala has been a big thing, a ’Dancing with the Stars’-esque display of talent and one of the most successful fundraising events in the valley,” said VVF’s Amy Vogt, marketing manager for YouthPower365, the key beneficiary of the performance event. “This is a re-imagining of that famous event that allows us to not only see phenomenal dancing but also a wide array of talents from this amazing community.”

The concept is essentially a “super-sized talent show,” so if you’ve always thought you deserved to shine with your a cappella voice, your knife juggling prowess, your sidle hustle as a magician, or your posse’s casual beat-boxing hobby, you have until May 15 to submit a 90-second video of yourself or your crew in action.

The top displays of talent will be selected to perform on the big stage for the YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show on July 13.

The term “big stage” is no misnomer. While the Dancing Gala has historically taken place indoors at the Vail Valley Jet Center in Gypsum, the Stars Variety Show lands at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, featuring about 2,600 seats.

“It’s time to ask yourself: What’s your secret talent? We know we have so much talent in our own backyard. This is a real chance to entertain folks and contribute via your artistry and skill to YouthPower365. We’re gearing up for the most important summer in the history of the organization. Due to COVID-19 impacts, learning loss is at an all-time high and student engagement at a remarkable low. This is about coming together for a really good cause and showing off your high level talent to a real audience,” Vogt said. “It’s for all ages and all talents. We want lively stuff. If we’ve got an Amanda Gorman-esque poet or a speed-painting Bob Ross living in our community, we want to see you. If you want to perform, come on up.”

Submit your talent

For consideration in the YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show, submit your application and performance video at youthpower365.org/talent .

All ages, individuals and groups are welcome to apply.

Videos must be no more than 90 seconds long and sent as a link to YouTube or Vimeo.

All performances selected must be no more than three minutes long and performers must be available to perform in the Stars Variety Show in Vail on July 13 as well as in rehearsals on July 12.

Organizers need all submissions received by May 15.

About YouthPower365

The Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365 provides afterschool and summer programming in early childhood (PwrUp), to K-12 (PwrHrs), and college and career-readiness (PwrOn) throughout Eagle County so that young people are working with familiar faces every step of the way along their journey. YouthPower365 has a mission to provide year-round extended learning opportunities that empower and educate the youth and families of Eagle County from cradle to career, with a vision to serve, “Every Child, Every Day.”

Visit YouthPower365.org for more.