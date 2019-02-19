A Taste of Berry Creek features homemade Mexican food for BCMS benefit

Information: For more information, contact Berry Creek Middle School’s PTA at berrycreekmiddleschool@gmail.com .

Cost: Admission is free. Food and drink tickets are $1 each and can be purchased at the door.

If You Go …

EDWARDS — Berry Creek Middle School's annual fundraiser, "A Taste of Berry Creek", is scheduled for Wednesday.

Families will provide homemade Mexican food, and the PTA will sell food and drink tickets for $1 each. A silent auction and entertainment are also part of the evening, Berry Creek parent Andrea Glass said.

All the money goes to supporting Berry Creek Middle School with materials, field trips, and guest speakers.

"As the school's only annual fundraiser, this event is important to keep providing opportunities for our students," Glass said. "The food is amazing, and it's a fun evening for the whole family."