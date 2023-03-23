A world premiere ballet, a unique whiskey tasting, G. Love concert, Yeti hockey and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks for 3/24/23

To commemorate its 25th Anniversary, the Vilar Performing Arts Center co-commissioned "Sidd: A Hero's Journey" with BalletX.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

World Premiere with BalletX

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, the Vilar Performing Arts Center co-commissioned “Sidd: A Hero’s Journey” with BalletX and this work premiers in Beaver Creek on Saturday.

BalletX made its debut at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in 2019 and has been a part of the Vail Dance Festival for many summers. The Philadelphia-based contemporary dance company is known as an “epicenter of creation” (Dance Magazine) and “place of choreographic innovation” (The New Yorker), working with nearly 60 choreographers to produce 100 world premiere ballets since its inception in 2005.

Choreographer Nicolo Fonte was tapped to do this commission, which was underwritten by Sara Friedle and Michael Towler. Fonte started dancing at the age of 14 and has studied at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York, San Francisco Ballet and New York City Ballet Schools while completing a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts at State University New York in Purchase, New York. He also performed with dance companies in New York City, Montreal, Canada and Madrid, Spain. After retiring in 2000, Fonte has created or staged ballets with 25 companies around the world.

The ballet is based on the classic novel, “Siddhartha,” by Herman Hesse which was written in 1922. The plot follows the main character, Sidd, as he tries to find his own path to enlightenment. Forte worked with literary advisor Nancy Meckler to help simplify the story and let the audience follow along through the dance moves. Expect to see spectacular lighting, set, costume and puppet design to support the story on the stage.

This performance marks a special night in the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s 25-year history of bringing incredible performances and culture to our valley. Showtime is at 7 p.m. and reserved seating starts at $68. There is a student ticket priced at $25 for those 22 years old and younger with valid student identification. Going to the show with a group? If so, a four-pack of tickets is available for $200. This show is also a part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s PICK 3/5/8 winter ticket package where the more shows you buy, the more you save. Tickets and more details can be found at VilarPAC.org .

Stranahan’s Après Ski Lounge

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey and Stoke & Rye have a creative setting for whiskey tastings now through Apr. 2.

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa/Courtesy photo

For a limited time, you can enjoy a whiskey tasting experience like no other. Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey has teamed up with the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon and installed four heated, life-sized whiskey barrels that fit four people, have a special tasting menu and even provide a nice view of Beaver Creek Mountain.

Denver-based Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey is Colorado’s first legal whiskey distillery since prohibition. The culinary team at Stoke & Rye, the new Richard Sandoval restaurant concept at the Westin Riverfront, paired some of their dishes with Stranahan’s small batch, single malt whiskeys and special tasting menus have been set up for you to try:

Blue Peak Experience — $90 per person

Maple Old Fashioned cocktail and burrata salad – arugula, truffle salt an heirloom cherry tomatoes

Stranahan’s Original and smoked oysters – with pine, lemon-bourbon aioli, trout caviar and chimichurri

Stranahan’s Sherry Cask and beef tartare – black garlic aioli, marble potato chips, green tapenade, cured quail egg yolk and grilled focaccia

Black Diamond Experience — $110 per person

Maple Old Fashioned cocktail and burrata salad – arugula, truffle salt and heirloom cherry tomatoes

Stranahan’s Original and smoked oysters – pine, lemon-bourbon aioli, trout caviar and chimichurri

Stranahan’s Sherry Cask and beef tartare – black garlic aioli, marble potato chip, green tapenade, cured quail egg yolk and grilled focaccia

Stranahan’s Diamond Peak and bread pudding – with whiskey sauce, berry and vanilla ice cream

Reservations are required to reserve one of the four Stranahan’s Après Ski Lounge barrels which are available daily from 1 to 5 p.m. until Apr. 2. Don’t forget, according to National Day Calendar, Mar. 27 is International Whisk(e)y Day. International Whisk(e)y Day uses the parenthesis around the “e” because the Scots, Canadians and Japanese spell it without an “e” while Americans and the Irish include the “e.” For more information on the whiskey tastings and to reserve a barrel, go to StokeAndRye.com/Apres-Ski-Lounge .

G. Love and Special Sauce

Agave restaurant in Avon hosts live music several nights throughout the season. G.Love and Special Sauce plays this Friday.

Agave Avon’s Facebook page/Courtesy photo

Agave in Avon is returning to a pre-pandemic concert schedule with lots of bands playing this winter. This month alone the Mexican restaurant and music venue has welcomed the Floozies, SunSquabi and The Crystal Method. This Friday, get ready for G. Love and Special Sauce.

If you are of a certain age, you will remember some of the band’s top tunes like “Stepping Stones,” “I-76” and “Rodeo Clowns.” This Philadelphia-based band blends the blues, hip-hop, rock and soul music genres. The band is comprised of G. Love, whose real name is Garrett Dutton. Dutton has been a part of the trio since the band was formed in 1993 and bandmates Jeffrey “Houseman” Clemens and Jim “Jimi Jazz” Prescott have been members for most of the band’s existence. The evening will also feature the music of Nat Myers playing some folksy blues.

The band is on its “Sauce Up! 23 Tour” and after hitting Avon, Boulder and Denver, the group will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, Texas and Arizona before closing out the tour with three stops in California.

Doors open for the general admission show at 9 p.m. and the music starts at 9:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to AgaveAvon.com .

Beaver Creek Snowshoe Series

The last Beaver Creek Snowshoe Series race of the season takes place this Sunday at McCoy Park.

Daily file photo

The final race of the Beaver Creek Snowshoe Series will take place on Sunday. The race course will be up at McCoy Park, a pristine alpine setting with great views of the Gore and Sawatch Ranges. Eventgoers will take the Strawberry Park Express (No. 12) to get to the race start and download the same lift after the race.

Sign up for the 10K or 5K and compete to win or just have fun strolling the beautiful trails in the non-competitive category. There will be awards for the top male and female finishers, but even if you don’t earn the fastest time you could still win a prize. All athletes will be entered into the raffle. Everyone will gather in Beaver Creek Village for an after-party, awards ceremony, and a post-race meal.

Check-in for the event will be at the base of Strawberry Park Express (No. 12) between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Bring your Epic Pass to get up the lift, otherwise, a foot passenger ticket will be issued to those without an Epic Pass. The race will start at 10 a.m. for both 5K and 10K runners. Allow extra time for parking. Paid parking is limited at Beaver Creek Village. The lower lots offer $10 parking (free after 1 p.m.) and the shuttle buses will run often during that time of the morning. For more information and to register for the race visit BeaverCreek.com .

Vail Yeti Hockey

The Vail Yeti Hockey team faces off against the Breckenridge Vipers for the last time this season on Friday and Saturday.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

The Vail Yeti Hockey team will be heading to the ice for its last regular season game at Dobson Arena this Friday. This weekend will feature a home and an away game against ski town rivals the Breckenridge Vipers. The Yeti will travel to the Steven C. West Ice Arena for the game in Breckenridge on Saturday. The Vail Yeti and Breckenridge Vipers split the home ice locations throughout the weekends when they play each other to allow the hometown fans to see them during each match-up.

Throughout the years, the games against the Breck Vipers tend to draw bigger crowds, so more games against each other have been scheduled. So far this season, the Vail Yeti have a 3-1 record against the Summit County hockey team.

The popularity of this rivalry may cause the Dobson Arena to sell out, so it’s best to get your tickets in advance. You also save some money while doing so. Tickets are $10 online in advance and are $15 at the door, but once they sell out, tickets will no longer be available on-site.

Concessions, adult beverages and soft drinks are available and the Vail Yeti Hockey merchandise booth will be open in case you want to show your team spirit.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with warmups starting at 7:30 p.m. Come early to get a good seat. For more information and to get tickets in advance, go to VailYetiHockey.com .

Although the regular season wraps up this weekend, Vail Yeti Hockey will host a charity game against the Colorado Warriors on Apr. 8 at the Dobson Arena. The Colorado Warriors provide opportunities for veterans with service-connected disabilities to compete in the sport of hockey. The match-up will raise money for the Colorado Warriors and the Vail Mountaineer Youth Hockey Club.