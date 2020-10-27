I-70 eastbound at Dowd Junction reopens after accident | VailDaily.com
I-70 eastbound at Dowd Junction reopens after accident

Staff Report
  

Update at 4:32 p.m. — Eastbound I-70 at mile marker 171 in Dowd Junction is now open. Both eastbound lanes were closed following an accident.

Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles and drive carefully.

