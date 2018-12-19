Accident on I-70 EB MM 152 near Wolcott, left lane closed.Staff ReportDecember 19, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportDecember 19, 2018There is a motor vehicle accident on I-70 EB MM 152 near Wolcott. The left lane is closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsSkier dies after crash at Breckenridge Ski ResortWoman falls through ice in Edwards attempting to rescue dog from pondMore than 2,400 petition signatures oppose Berlaimont plan north of EdwardsTrust your gut: Man at center of I-70 stabbing incident warns public