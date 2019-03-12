 Accident cleared at I70 EB 190 Vail Pass, please drive safely | VailDaily.com

Accident cleared at I70 EB 190 Vail Pass, please drive safely

Staff Report

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared at I70 EB 190 on Vail Pass, please drive safely.

There is a motor vehicle accident on I-70 at the EB 190 mile marker; the off-ramp is closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.