Accident cleared at I70 EB 190 Vail Pass, please drive safely

Accident cleared at I70 EB 190 Vail Pass, please drive safelyStaff ReportMarch 12, 2019UPDATE: The accident has been cleared at I70 EB 190 on Vail Pass, please drive safely.There is a motor vehicle accident on I-70 at the EB 190 mile marker; the off-ramp is closed. Expect delays and use caution in the area.