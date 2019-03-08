Accident on I70 WB at MM168, both lanes are closedStaff ReportMarch 8, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportMarch 8, 2019There is an accident on I70 WB at MM168, both lanes are closed, Hwy 6 is a detour. Expect delays and use caution in the area.There is an accident on I70 WB at MM168, both lanes are closed. Highway 6 is being used as a detour. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsMultiple cars trapped under 15 feet of snow after massive avalanche near Copper MountainVail Pass is now open in both directions. Please drive safely.Avalanche on Minturn Mile outside of Vail; no victims reportedCDOT tells travelers to stay off I-70 through mountains