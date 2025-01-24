Eastbound I-70 reopens over Vail Pass
Interstate 70’s eastbound lanes reopened around 7:45 p.m. following a safety closure Friday evening.
The interstate closed according to an EC alert issued at 6:01 p.m. Friday. An initial alert said accidents had closed the interstate, but an ensuing alert at 6:23 states it’s a safety closure.
The closure comes just two days after a six-hour closure of I-70 westbound near West Vail after a semitrailer rolled.
This story will be updated.
