Voted #1 “Best of Vail” Auto Mechanics for Exceptional Service with a Smile

When you want the best for your car in Vail and surrounding areas, Action Jackson Auto is the place to go. Voted best local auto repair for brakes, tires, and full service maintenance, the family-owned auto shop specializes in tires, brakes, batteries, and windshield repair.

The shop has been around since the ‘80s but was purchased five years ago by a local businessman and entrepreneur, Ross Blankenship, who renamed it Action Jackson Auto after his firstborn daughter, Jackson Rose. The Action Jackson Auto Family provides exceptional service and focuses on high-end vehicles such as Audi, BMW, Range Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, and Porsche, but can service any car. The Action Jackson Family has expanded the operation during their first five years of ownership from one to five bays, and increased the number of auto mechanics from three to almost 10, depending on the season. They take pride in paying living wages, and valuing their team as much as they do their customers.

Action Jackson is a local family owned business

“We focus on both quality and speed and try to do all of our jobs same-day. We’re not Turtle Jackson, we’re Action Jackson,” Ross joked. “We’re not the least expensive option, but we are the highest quality. The brake pads and rotors, tires, batteries, and any other parts are up two to three levels from what most shops use. One of our mantras is, ‘Skip the dealership, come to Action Jackson, we have the same quality equipment but you don’t have to drive down the hill.’”

Located in Eagle-Vail, serving the Vail Valley (Photo provided by Action Jackson)

Action Jackson Auto was just chosen as the exclusive Nokian Tire dealer in Eagle County. Nokian Tires of Finland make the best snow tires in the world, and Action Jackson is honored to have been chosen as their partner. Considered “the Nike of snow tires,” Nokian’s patented winter tires have angular studs that stick, not slide, making them the perfect winter tire choice for the area. Ross cautions that there will be a major shortage of Nokian tires this year due to supply chain issues, but they were lucky enough to have secured a good inventory for the people of Eagle County.

Although quality and speed are what they are known for, the Action Jackson Auto team takes great care to provide the best in customer service, as well. They offer shuttle services, which they provide for up to 10-15 people a day. They are the only white glove valet full-service auto repair shop in the valley. A Mercedes sprinter van will drop you off and pick you up when your car is done, so you can go skiing on the slopes, and by the time you’re done, you can have your car ready to pick up. Or you can return to work or home and go about your day while your car is being serviced.

Brakes, tires, and batteries. Full service mechanics. (All photos provided by Action Jackson)

If you prefer to wait, Action Jackson Auto also has the best lounge in town. Named “Lily’s Lounge” after Ross’s daughter, Lily Nulton, it features a custom in-house coffee bar, gaming chairs, an 80” screen TV, and no merchandise, just relaxation. “We decided consciously not to sell something there,” Ross said. “Let us take care of your stress. You can go hang out in Lily’s Lounge to enjoy free coffee beverages, watch TV, or read the newspaper. It’s simple and relaxing.”

The customers seem to have gotten the memo about the quality and service, since Action Jackson Auto’s repeat customer rate is 95.8%, and they have been growing an average of 17% each year since they bought the business, currently servicing about 4,000 customers a year. Ross himself is a big part of that; with his easy smile and sense of humor, it’s easy to see how much he enjoys his work. “I always dreamed of working on cars when I was a little boy, and now I get to do that,” he enthused.