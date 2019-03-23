Actress Melanie Griffith sells Aspen Mountain home for $4 million

Actress Melanie Griffith has sold her Aspen Mountain retreat — a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom log house on 2 acres — for $4 million after originally listing it for sale in 2015.

The Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office listed the transaction Tuesday.

Griffith broke news of the sale on her Instagram account last week by showing one of the property’s views from 10,000 feet and saying, “Heaven on earth. I won’t be seeing this view for long. A wonderful young family has bought this beautiful place. Thank you God for all the years of love and happiness we have had here. Thanks for the memories.”

Griffith, who bought the 7,391-square-foot house for $3.55 million in 2002 with her then-husband, Antonio Banderas, initially advertised both the home and its neighboring guesthouse, historic cabin and 12 acres for $9.9 million in 2015.

No buyers bit, though, so the asking price dropped to $8.9 million later that year, and Griffith aggressively marketed the property on a YouTube video in which the actress appeared, as well as her listing broker at the time, Bob Bowden.

With buyer interest still low, in 2017, she divided the two properties for sale; and in March of that year, she sold the cabin, guesthouse and 10 acres for $2.24 million to Riverhouse LLC, according to property records.

In April 2018, through Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate, Griffith relisted the main house for $4.8 million.

Wells also represented Griffith in this week’s transaction. Larry Jones of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers, identified in transaction records as Natasha and Douglas Riboud, co-founder of the San Francisco-based Harmless Harvest coconut water brand.

Just a snowmobile ride away from the Sundeck atop Aspen Mountain, the secluded property had to appeal to a certain type of buyer, Wells said.

“The privacy is what appealed to Antonio and Melanie,” she said, noting “the views are out of this world.”

The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office current has the property’s fair-market value at $4.46 million. The main house — its address is 46 Hurricane Lane — was built in 1994.

Griffith and Banderas, who often participated in Aspen fundraising events, divorced in 2015, prior to the property being listed for sale.

