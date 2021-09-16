Adam’s Way trail opens in honor of Adam Palmer in Eagle

The Adam’s Way trail helps connect Eagle, just like its namesake, Adam Palmer.

The new trail opened to the public on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony in honor of Palmer, one of three Eagle locals killed in an avalanche near Silverton on Feb. 1, 2021.

Palmer was a big supporter of the effort to construct the trail, which links the trails in the Eagle Ranch area of town to the trails in East Eagle. The 1.9-mile trail runs between the Riddle Trail and Hardscrabble Road, a route conceived by Palmer and friends a few years ago in Eagle.

Rob Tadlock with the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition said Palmer had the idea in mind for years. Palmer was a former president of Hardscrabble Trails Coalition.

“This trail is part of his outer-outer ring vision for Eagle,” Tadlock said of Palmer. “Since I started with HTC six years ago, I remember him talking about the outer-outer loop.”

Peter Suneson with Eagle County Open Space said Palmer determined the route himself when word started getting out of the potential for a trail in the area.

“When this trail was in its planning stages — it made our management plan back in 2017 — we were going to build it, we had permissions and permits to go through, but when Adam got wind that we were thinking about building this trail last summer, within 48 hours he had a group of friends and HTC members mobilized and had this flagged,” Suneson said. “He had this alignment set out before we even opened that management plan book.”

Palmer’s original flags were still on the side of the trail at Wednesday’s dedication ceremony. The event took place on a lookout spot at a midpoint on the trail.

Adam Palmer’s family cuts the ribbon signifying the opening of the new Adam’s Way trail in Eagle. The 1.9-mile trail is named after Palmer.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Palmer’s wife, Kalie Palmer, and his daugthers, Montana and Savannah, attended and cut the ribbon on the new trail.

Kalie Palmer said she started following along near the end of the process to create the Adam’s Way trail and found it to be a positive experience. Kalie Palmer said the trail will help bring together the people who were affected by the tragedy near Silverton, which also took the lives of locals Andy Jessen and Seth Bossung.

“We need to have a way to share and offload our grief and deal with it, and so I’m grateful that this trail and this event today gives us a chance to do that,” Palmer said. “I know that when I ride this trail, I will be thinking of rides with Adam.”

Adam’s Way was a project of the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition, the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, Eagle County Open Space, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and individual trail builders, who all helped to create the trail.

The 1.9-mile trail has 225 feet of climbing, 148 feet of descending, and is open to hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.