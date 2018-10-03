Affordably achieve fitness goals with new upgrades at the Gypsum Recreation Center

With the shorter daylight hours, we are reminded to migrate indoors to keep our fitness routines on track. Now is the perfect time get motivated for the upcoming winter sports season by considering the Gypsum Rec Center due to their recent upgrades.

More fitness equipment means more choices and finding ways to keep your body moving and staying active while keeping things fresh. Choose from their new treadmills, elliptical machines, recumbent and upright bikes, body arc trainer and a stair power mill climber. All are outfitted with HD TVs to help you pass the time while sweating it out.

The Synergy 360 machine has everything you need for a diverse workout, including the highly popular and effective battle ropes. The new fitness equipment layout provides an additional 1,900 square feet of space for stretching and functional fitness.

Gypsum Rec Center's membership upgrades give families a lot to be excited about, too. Family memberships now include unlimited Tumble Tots (for kids walking to age 5) and Child Watch. Plus, weekday Child Watch hours have just been extended. Monday–Thursday hours used to be 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. They will now be 8 a.m–1 p.m.

This new equipment along with the expanded membership perks gives you access to the most affordable and robust fitness facility in Eagle County with prices starting at just $54 a month for adults and great deals for families.

Membership benefits include:

• Free fitness classes

• Free childcare (family and adult +1 child memberships only)

• Free Tumble Tots (family and adult +1 child memberships only)

• Discounts on birthday parties

• Discounts on select programs, activities and classes.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition to the fitness equipment and classes, don't forget about their indoor pool complete with a water slide and a lazy river along with other features.

To learn more about memberships at the Gypsum Rec Center, stop by their front desk to take a tour or give them a call at 970.777.8888.